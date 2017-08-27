WWE Live Event Results: Baton Rouge, LA (08/27/2017)

A fun house show as always!

Jinder Mahal defended the WWE World Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event

The Superstars of SmackDown LIVE put on a show for the WWE Universe at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which was headlined by a singles match between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship.

The event was co-headlined by the SmackDown Tag Team Championships The Usos, The New Day & Breezango in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The rest of the card featured a singles match between Rusev and Sin Cara, a Street Fight Match between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, a tag team match featuring the women of SmackDown LIVE and much more. Charlotte made her in-ring return as Ric Flair is now out of danger and recupertaing well.

Some superstars were absent from this event, including Randy Orton, the new SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Naomi, and Ms Money in the Bank Carmella. Carmella has been off the weekend shows to spend time with her boyfriend, Big Cass, who's out-of-action with a knee injury.

So, without further ado, here are the results from SmackDown's Live Event in Baton Rouge, LA.

#1 Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

The show started with an opening contest between SmackDown's perpetual underdog Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin. Ever since his loss at SummerSlam, Corbin has been losing steam as a potential main-event player, and his fall from grace continued on this show.

Zayn, amidst a chorus of cheers, defeated Corbin (clean) by pinning him after a Helluva Kick.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin

#2 The Hype Bros vs. Epico & Aiden English

The second match of the night featured a tag team match between The Hype Bros and the team of Aiden English & Epico.

The babyface team won the match after hitting their opponents with the Hype Ryder.

Epico Colon & Aiden English vs The Hype Bros #wwebatonrouge pic.twitter.com/0XsXcJoKoz — Michael (@AllHail23) August 27, 2017

Result: The Hype Bros def. Epico & Aiden English

#3 Rusev vs. Sin Cara

'The Bulgarian Brute' Rusev took on 'The International Sensation' Sin Cara in what was the third match of the night. After suffering a quick loss at the hands of Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Rusev walked into this match-up with one thing in mind: to crush his opponent.

Rusev started off the match by interrupting Sin Cara's entrance. Sin Cara attempted to overthrow Rusev by using his luchador techniques, but the Brute proved too powerful for the masked wrestler to handle. Rusev made Sin Cara tap-out after trapping him in the Accolade.

SIN CARA DID HIS FLIP IN THE RING AND RUSEV IMMEDIATELY BEGAN DESTROYING HIM. #WWEBATONROUGE pic.twitter.com/0ccizdqTdg — Michael (@AllHail23) August 27, 2017

Results: Rusev def. Sin Cara via Submission

#4 AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens in a Street Fight Match for the United States Championship

AJ Styles defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens in a Street Fight. Both Superstars punished their bodies by assaulting each other with chairs, tables, and much more. At one point in the match, Styles put Owens through two chairs by hitting him with John Cena's Attitude Adjustment.

Later, Styles put Owens through a table by powerbombing him from off the top rope. In the end, Styles secured the victory with a Styles Clash.

Result: AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens to retain the United States Championship