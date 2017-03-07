WWE Live Event Results: Bloomington, Illinois (03/06/17)

AJ Styles took on Randy Orton for the very first time.

07 Mar 2017

Another solid show from the blue brand

The latest SmackDown exclusive live event came to us from the Bloomington Coliseum in Bloomington, Illinois. The main event for the night was a grudge match between Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, Dean Ambrose defended his title against Baron Corbin in a WWE Intercontinental Championship match, and The Usos took on American Alpha for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. SmackDown also gave us a glimpse of what might happen this Tuesday as AJ Styles faced off against Randy Orton in an exciting encounter.

Overall a solid show, with some great wrestling.

#1 Rhyno, Heath Slater, Kalisto and Mojo Rawley vs. Breezango and The Ascension (Eight Men Tag Team Match)

A feel good match that set the tone for the night. Rhyno and Slater got huge pops, while the Fashion Police got a lukewarm reaction. Overall a decent match that got the party started in Bloomington.

Result: Rhyno, Heath Slater, Kalisto and Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Ascension

#2 Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews (Singles match)

This feud was created to help Ziggler transition into a heel. For now, it looks like it might lead him into irrelevance instead. With that said, it was a decent match, both the guys are amazing athletes and can certainly hold their own inside the squared circle.

Result: Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

#3 Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins (Singles match)

After his match with Ziggler, Crews was jumped by Curt Hawkins and this eventually led to their match. In the end, Crews won the fight convincingly.

Results: Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins via pinfall

#4 Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya and Mickie Jame (Tag Team match)

Becky Lynch got a huge pop from the Illinois crowd, other than that, nothing really stood out. Lynch got the victory for her team after she tapped James from the Dis-arm-her lock.

Results: Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch won via submission---