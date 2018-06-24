Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Live Event Results: Boise, Idaho (06/22)

There was a partial Shield reunion in Boise, while Braun Strowman used Balor as a weapon

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 12:11 IST

Enter captio

WWE's Raw Brand stopped off at Boise, Idaho, for a Live Event on Friday, as part of their SummerSlam heatwave tour. The show was boisterous but only filled around 50-60% of the arena, with the rest of area covered off. The crowd was loud and excited to see the fan favourites take on the heels in the Live Event which featured Seth Rollins reuniting with Roman Reigns in Tag Team Match, and a big Six-Man Main Event. The show also featured a Women's Title Match and a Cruiserweight Championship Match among other bouts. 

Without further ado, here's what happened at the Live Event in Boise, Idaho. Thanks to F4WOnline for the heads up

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

1. Bayley and Dana Brooke vs The Riott Squad:

Dana Brooke had a decent showing after a long time, but of the two, Bayley was the naturally popular one among the crowd. Recent weeks have seen Bayley go through some troubled times, with the Riott Squad getting the better of her on two separate occasions, and a serious falling out with her 'best friend' Sasha Banks. 

On this occasion, she emerged as the winner with Dana's help and got some momentum heading into Monday Night Raw. 

Bayley and Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad

WWE Live Event The Shield Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
