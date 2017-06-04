WWE Live Event Results: Bridgeport, Connecticut (June 03, 2017)

A relatively uneventful outing for the boys in blue.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Analysis 04 Jun 2017, 23:02 IST

Nakamura stole the show

The Superstars of SmackDown set up shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for a house show that featured a WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal in the main event. With any further ado, here are the results from the show (Courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

#1 Breezango vs. American Alpha vs. The Colons

This was a relatively lacklustre opener, and the crowd wasn’t particularly interested in any of the teams involved. The wrestling was solid, but there weren’t any spots to write home about. Breezango picked up a routine victory.

Result: Breezango def. American Alpha and The Colons

#2 Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Tye Dillinger received a decent pop from the audience, but the bout was bogged down by chants of “ this is stupid”. The Perfect 10 picked up the victory with a Tye-breaker.

Result: Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

#3 Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

This was a rather poor match. Both men botched several moves and never managed to build any momentum. Luke Harper picked up the victory with a black hole slam. The most noteworthy talking point from this whole affair was the debut of Erick Rowan’s new mask.

Result: Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan

#4 Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin

All four men received huge ovations, but it was Nakamura who got the biggest pop of the night. Corbin set the tempo early on and hit Sami Zayn with an End of Days into the guardrail. By the time the King of Strong Style pinned Kevin Owens with a Kinshasha, there was no question that this was the match of the night.

Result: Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin