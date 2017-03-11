WWE Live Event Results (3/10/17), Buffalo, New York: Finn Balor and Triple H return

What an epic main event!

by Suyash Maheshwari News 11 Mar 2017, 16:21 IST

The latest RAW exclusive live event came to us from Buffalo, New York. The main event of the night was a six man tag team match featuring the likes of Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho, Triple H, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and the returning Finn Balor.

Elsewhere on the card, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defended their RAW Tag Team Championships against The New Day and Sheamus & Cesaro, while Charlotte challenged Bayley for her RAW Women's Championship. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman also renewed their rivalry from Fastlane as they faced each other in an exciting encounter.

Overall a star-studded show that lived up to its hype.

#1. Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal (Singles match)

This was perhaps a sluggish way to kickstart the party in Buffalo. Big Cass inspired a huge reaction from the crowd, while Jinder Mahal walked down to the ring in absolute silence. Cass dominated the entire match and finished it with the same fluency.

Result: Big Cass defeated Jinder Mahal

#2. Neville vs. Rich Swann (Singles match for the Cruiserweight Championship)

This was once again a solid outing for the Cruiserweights, regardless of the fact that it was pretty much the same match that was featured on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Nonetheless, the King of Cruiserweights made a substantial impact in the weeks leading up to Mania.

Results: Neville retained

#3. Sasha Banks & Alicia Fox vs. Nia Jax and Dana Brooke (Tag Team match)

Another feel good match up for the crowd maybe? Sasha Banks was well received by the Buffalo fans, while Nia Jax looked as dominant as ever. As for others... well they were ordinary!

Result: Sasha Banks & Alicia Fox won

Got to see my girl @SashaBanksWWE again tonight love you #WWEBuffalo pic.twitter.com/jwfAEyN77c — devan elizabeth (@devan1097) March 11, 2017

I was in tears as soon as I saw you. I love you @SashaBanksWWE #WWEBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/mY8N1zimzY — Tracy (@xoTracyyLxo) March 11, 2017

#4. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The New Day vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (Triple Threat Tag Team match for the RAW Tag Titles )

This was one of the better matches of the night. Gallows and Anderson are finally looking like the bruisers everybody wanted them to be from the day they signed up with WWE. In the end, Gallows and Anderson won the match cleany. Good stuff from the tag team division of the red brand.

After the match, Sheamus was seen dancing in the middle of the ring while Cesaro and The New Day cheered him on!

Result: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson retained

I retracted that last one! THIS MADE MY NIGHT HAHAHA. Look at @WWEBigE after seeing @WWESheamus #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/aIlfTIq2K2— Pokemon Master (@aznfevr) March 11, 2017