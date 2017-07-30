WWE Live Event Results: Buffalo, New York (July 28, 2017)

There were a couple of title bouts also during the Buffalo Live Event.

Bray Wyatt, Cesaro & Sheamus were all in action on the

The RAW superstars headed down to Buffalo in the latest WWE Live Event. The main event of the show was a fight between Roman Reigns and "The Monster Among Men", Braun Strowman.

The Buffalo event even featured a number of title bouts as the WWE Cruiserweight title and the RAW Tag Team titles were defended.

Here are the results from an interesting WWE Live Event in Buffalo.

#1 Cesaro & Sheamus (C) vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno for the RAW Tag Team Championship

After defeating The Hardy Boyz at The Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, the pairing of Cesaro and Sheamus seem unbeatable and duly defended their RAW Tag Team Championship against the pairing of Slater and Rhyno.

This probably was just another filler opponent for the champions as they recently stated that there is a lack of a viable opposition on RAW.

Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno to retain the RAW Tag Team Championship.

#2 Neville (C) vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

The feud between the two Cruiserweights continues and even though Tozawa and Neville had a bit of a skirmish on RAW, it was the current champion who got the better of Tozawa.

Neville was once again at his best in the battle and seems to have Tozawa’s number, at least in the title bouts.

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

#3 Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews vs. Goldust, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Curt Hawkins

Nothing like a four on four tag match to get the crowd going, however, there weren’t many big names involved; well, unless you count Kurt Angle’s new found son Jason Jordan.

Surprisingly, we even saw Titus O’Neil in the ring and for once, he had something to cheer about as his team picked up the win.

Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Titus O'Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Curt Hawkins

#4 Bray Wyatt vs. Kalisto

This feud didn’t really make a lot of sense and it is difficult to see just where the WWE is taking Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds has targetted Finn Balor in recent weeks and he continued his rampage against the high-flying Kalisto.

Bray Wyatt defeated Kalisto