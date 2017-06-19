WWE Live Event Results: Calgary, Alberta, Canada – (6/17/17)

WWE finished up a Live Event in Calgary.

The SummerSlam Heatwave continued with two tag team matches and a clash of old rivals

The WWE continued their SummerSlam Heatwave Tour yesterday with an event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The show emanated from the Stampede Corral and featured two title matches and a singles match in the main event between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns.

#1 Kalisto and R -Truth vs. Goldust & Titus O’Neil

The show kicked off with tag team action as two of Raw’s midcard rivalries collided. R-Truth teamed with Kalisto to take on Goldust and Titus O’Neil.

Goldust’s entrance was said to have generated the biggest reaction of all four men, and the match ended with R-Truth hitting Goldust with a Flatliner for the pin.

Result: R-Truth and Kalisto defeated Goldust and Titus O’Neil

#2 Apollo Crews vs. Elias Samson

The next match was a singles contest between The Drifter Elias Samson and Apollo Crews. The match was short and ended when Samson hit Crews with the swinging neckbreaker.

Result: Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews

#3 Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

The women of Monday Night Raw were in action as Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks took on Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax.

Once again, Sasha Banks made Emma tap out with the Bank Statement, securing the victory for the babyface team.

Result: Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Bayley defeated Emma, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss

#4 Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and The Miz w/Maryse

The WWE continued with more tag team action as former Shield Members Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins took on Samoa Joe and the Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

An Intercontinental Championship match was advertised between The Miz and Dean Ambrose, but the A-Lister came announced that a tag team match would take place instead.

The Miz was reportedly unwilling to confront Ambrose, but the Lunatic Fringe eventually got his hands on him and hit Dirty Deeds to get the victory.

Dean and Seth celebrate their win at #WWECalgary from hornetsprop on Instagram #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/DHHGPYJ2q1 — Seth Rollins Fans (@SethRollinsFans) June 18, 2017

Results: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

#5 Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa [Cruiserweight Championship]

The next match featured some 205 Live action as Akira Tozawa challenged Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship.

The match ended with Neville used the ropes for leverage to keep Tozawa down for the three-count.

Potential #TitusBrand client @realtozawa brings his unique style of intensity and personality to #WWECalgary. #AHH A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Result: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight Championship

#6 Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Enzo & Cass vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows [Raw Tag Team Championship Match]

The WWE moved from one championship match to the next as Cesaro and Sheamus took on the teams of Enzo & Cass and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows in a triple threat tag team match for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The match came to an end when Sheamus hit Enzo with White Noise from the second rope for the pin.

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus retained the Raw Tag Team Championships over Enzo & Cass and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

#7 Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

The main event of the night saw The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt take on the Big Dog. Roman got a mixed reaction once again, but the crowd popped big when Reigns hit the Spear to end the match.

@WWERomanReigns vs @WWEBrayWyatt in the main event. Here's hoping that nepotism is alive and well in the Rotundo family. #WWECalgary pic.twitter.com/dXWhOHJ8Ua — Chris Delanoy (@SkyHighYYC) June 18, 2017

Results: Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

