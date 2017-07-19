WWE Live Event Results: Columbus, Georgia (July 17, 2017)

Free agent John Cena was in the main event of the WWE Live Event in Columbus, Georgia.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Opinion 19 Jul 2017, 20:22 IST

Although Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan hogged the spotlight on Monday, there was no respite for the Superstars of SmackDown Live who were in Columbus, Georgia for a Live Event.

The card was headlined by John Cena and also featured title defences from Jinder Mahal and The Usos. Without any further ado, here are the results: ( Courtesy of Wrestling Inc)

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Nakamura and Ziggler renewed their rivalry in the opener and put on an above average match. The King of Strong Style picked up the victory after hitting the Kinshasa.

#2 Chad Gable, Zack Ryder & Sin Cara vs. Aiden English, Epico & Erick Rowan

Big changes are probably afoot for Chad Gable in the coming weeks, but he was in a regulation house show match in Columbus where the babyfaces picked up a routine victory.

#3 Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

These characters have moved onto different programs on TV, but they renewed their rivalry on this show. Baron Corbin was in control for most of the encounter, and he picked up the victory after blocking a Helluva Kick and hitting the End of Days.

#4 The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Breezango for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

The New Day has arrived. They face the Usos for the #Smackdown tag team championship #WWEColumbusGA pic.twitter.com/t05UqpYLsd — Inside The 20x20 (@Inside20x20) July 18, 2017

The rejuvenated Usos are one of the best acts on SmackDown, and they kept their momentum going with yet another victory over their rivals.

#5 Jinder Mahal (c) vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles had Jinder Mahal in the Calf Crusher when the Singh Brothers interfered. The Phenomenal One then retaliated and went after the team formerly known as the Bollywood Boys. However, Mahal snuck up on him and hit Khallas for the win.

The Singh Brothers tried to add insult to injury, but Styles fought back and laid them out.

#6 Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte vs. Tamina, Natalya, Carmella and Lana

This was a fairly mediocre match that was worked at a lukewarm pace. Naomi pinned Carmella to secure the victory for her team.

#7 John Cena vs. Rusev

Free agent Cena was at a SmackDown Live Event on this occasion, and he defeated Rusev to foreshadow the Bulgarian Brute's fate at Battleground potentially.

