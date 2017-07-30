WWE Live Event Results: Detroit, Michigan (29/07/2017)

WWE held its final show at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, featuring several stars from Smackdown and RAW.

by Nishant Jayaram Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jul 2017, 14:36 IST

Brock Lesnar made an appearance at a Smackdown Live event in Detroit

The iconic Joe Louis Arena, which has hosted several memorable WWE shows in the past, opened the doors to thousands of fans for one last time. In what was a fitting finale to the venue, the Superstars from SmackDown put on a show for the fans in Detroit.

WWE pulled out all the stops to give a farewell to the venue by roping in two of the best Superstars from RAW, Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, in a rematch of their Great Balls of Fire bout.

The match's finale was a Detroit Street Fight featuring "The Champ" John Cena and former United States Champion, Rusev.

#1 AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens

The show kicked off with a blockbuster clash between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

Owens was at his heel-ish best as he taunted and mocked his opponent throughout the match, much to the delight of the audience.

Owens: "I SAID NO!"

-proceeds to mock AJ Styles-



It's no surprise why K.O. is the best Heel in WWE right now #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/JgDO4iG0BR — CJ Poirier (@C_Poirier2016) July 30, 2017

Styles landed a Phenomenal Forearm on Owens from the top rope and got the three count to retain his United States Championship.

He had some words for the fans after his victory and spoke glowingly about the iconic arena post the match:

@ajstylesp1 says #ThankYou and #Goodbye to the Joe Louis Arena at #WWEDetroit. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Result: AJ Styles defeats Kevin Owens to retain US Championship title

#2 Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara vs Aiden English and Erick Rowan

In tag team action, Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara took on the team of Aiden English and Erick Rowan in the second match of the night.

Prior to the match, Dillinger gave a behind-the-scenes look at the arena and spoke about how proud he was to wrestle here:

The fans were mighty pleased by the match-up and there several comedic moments in the match too, as is evidenced in the video below:

I swear, Aiden English and Tye Dillinger were one of the best things about tonight's show #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/RKF1Rs8Uz1 — CJ Poirier (@C_Poirier2016) July 30, 2017

The unfancied duo of Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara got one over English and Rowan, and the crowd were appreciative of their efforts.

Result: Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara defeat Aiden English and Erick Rowan