WWE Live Event Results: Fairfax (11/03/2017)

All the Championships of the blue brand were at stake in this event,

The Phenomenal One fought the Viper at the event

WWE’s latest live event was held in Fairfax, Virginia.

The show featured a total of eight matches, which included all the SmackDown-exclusive Championship defences. In the main event, Bray Wyatt put his WWE Championship on the line aginst the former Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper.

The results of the event have been provided below:

#1 The Miz (with Maryse) vs Kalisto

While Kalisto received a lot of cheers from the fans in attendance, there were only boos for the ‘It’ couple.

There were ‘Lucha!’ chants throughout this decent match. In the end, a distraction from Maryse aided The Miz in hitting the Skull Crushing Finale on Kalisto for the pinfall victory.

Result: The Miz defeated Kalisto

#2 Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and Curt Hawkins vs Mojo Rawley, Heath Slater and Rhyno

A rare Curt Hawkins match which lasted more than a minute.

Breeze and Fandango were actually dominating the match when Slater was the legal man from the ‘babyface’ team. Mojo got the much required ‘hot’ tag and destroyed Hawkins and Breezango.

Following the Hyper Drive, Rawley pinned Hawkins to pick up the win for his team.

Result: Rhyno, Heath Slater and Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins and Breezango

#3 Apollo Crews vs Dolph Ziggler

Despite his negative persona, Ziggler got some loud pops from the fans. The match was average, nothing special. Ziggler missed a Superkick and Crews countered it into a roll-up pin for the three count.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler

#4 Alexa Bliss(c) vs Tamina vs Mickie James vs Carmella vs Becky Lynch vs Natalya [Six-way match for the SmackDown Women's Championship]

The short length was the only negative aspect of this match, with all the performers pulling off some solid offense. Alexa Bliss ended up retaining her title.

Result: Alexa Bliss retained the SmackDown Women's Championship over Carmella, Mickie James, Tamina, Natalya and Becky Lynch