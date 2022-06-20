WWE Live Event Results: Drew McIntyre takes on three-time champion, Becky Lynch's downward spiral continues (Rapid City, 06/18)

WWE held its Saturday Night Main Event at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. The event featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown and showcased multiple title matches.

The show was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who took on Sami Zayn in a Street Fight. The Honorary Uce has been battling The Bloodline's battles to get into the good books of Roman Reigns. However, his efforts were not enough to take down McIntyre, who is eager to get his hands on The Tribal Chief.

The Usos were also in action in South Dakota as they defended their Unified Tag Team Championship against New Day. The Samoans continued their winning run, further establishing themselves at the top of the tag team division.

The event also featured a Pose-Down segment where Theory invited Montez Ford for a showdown after challenging Bobby Lashley for a posing competition on RAW. Montez Ford won the contest. However, his victory was short-lived as Theory was able to get one back in a singles match between the two.

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The EST of WWE retained her title, further extending Becky's losing run.

In another title match for the night, Gunther defeated former Intercontinental Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet to retain his coveted title.

The event also featured two non-title singles matches. Veer Mahaan took on Robert Roode in a one-on-one contest while Aliyah locked horns with Shayna Baszler.

However, the bout between Aliyah and Shayna was turned into a tag team match after Natalya's interference with Raquel Rodriguez joining forces with the babyface.

Complete WWE Live Event Results from Rapid City, SD

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated New Day

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

Theory and Montez Ford did a pose-off. Ford won the contest after a crowd vote.

United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Montez Ford

RAW Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka

Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler via DQ after Natalya interfered.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

