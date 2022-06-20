Create
WWE Live Event Results: Drew McIntyre takes on three-time champion, Becky Lynch's downward spiral continues (Rapid City, 06/18)

Drew McIntyre (L) and Becky Lynch (R)
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 20, 2022 03:50 PM IST

WWE held its Saturday Night Main Event at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota. The event featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown and showcased multiple title matches.

The show was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who took on Sami Zayn in a Street Fight. The Honorary Uce has been battling The Bloodline's battles to get into the good books of Roman Reigns. However, his efforts were not enough to take down McIntyre, who is eager to get his hands on The Tribal Chief.

Thanks @DMcIntyreWWE #WWERapidCity https://t.co/o8n4XCRk6n

The Usos were also in action in South Dakota as they defended their Unified Tag Team Championship against New Day. The Samoans continued their winning run, further establishing themselves at the top of the tag team division.

@TrueKofi #WWERapidCity https://t.co/CycBkqgrBe

The event also featured a Pose-Down segment where Theory invited Montez Ford for a showdown after challenging Bobby Lashley for a posing competition on RAW. Montez Ford won the contest. However, his victory was short-lived as Theory was able to get one back in a singles match between the two.

Nobody Is More Excited To Meet @JohnCena Than @_Theory1! #WWERapidCity https://t.co/EJWtSE9OHr

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Becky Lynch and Asuka. The EST of WWE retained her title, further extending Becky's losing run.

BECKY LYNCH on #WWERapidCity #WWELive @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/uezuezhiPa

In another title match for the night, Gunther defeated former Intercontinental Champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet to retain his coveted title.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT and @wwe_kaiser dropped in #WWERapidCity for an efficient and elegant #SuperstarExperience 🇩🇪 🇦🇹 https://t.co/xvK6WZsGZO

The event also featured two non-title singles matches. Veer Mahaan took on Robert Roode in a one-on-one contest while Aliyah locked horns with Shayna Baszler.

However, the bout between Aliyah and Shayna was turned into a tag team match after Natalya's interference with Raquel Rodriguez joining forces with the babyface.

@WWE_Aliyah⁩ And ⁦@RaquelWWE⁩ Make A Awesome Tag Team#WWERapidCity 💯 https://t.co/nQz4jphOih

Complete WWE Live Event Results from Rapid City, SD

  • WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated New Day
  • Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
  • Theory and Montez Ford did a pose-off. Ford won the contest after a crowd vote.
  • United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Montez Ford
  • RAW Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka
  • Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler via DQ after Natalya interfered.
  • Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya
  • Intercontinental Championship: Gunther defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet
  • Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn

