WWE Live Event Results: Veer Mahaan pins five-time champion, Seth Rollins suffers shocking defeat (Billings 06/19)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event at the First Interstate Arena in Billings, Montana, on June 19. The event featured multiple title matches with stars from both RAW and Smackdown in action.

The Usos looked to continue their winning momentum as they locked horns with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The Bloodline members have been unstoppable since joining forces with Roman Reigns and recently defeated RK-Bro to unify the tag team championships.

Veer Mahaan was also in action in Billings. The Indian-origin star defeated Robert Roode in a singles match, continuing his undefeated run since being repackaged.

Bianca Belair continued to prove why she is The EST of WWE as she defended her RAW Women's Championship in a fatal four-way match. The other women in the match were Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Liv Morgan.

The night's biggest surprise was Shinsuke Nakamura getting a victory over Seth Rollins. The Visionary recently started his winning run on the red brand, where he defeated AJ Styles. However, he couldn't carry over the momentum to the live event.

The event also showcased a Pose-Down segment where Theory invited Ezekiel for a posing competition. The Posedown was won by the latter.

In the last title match for the night, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet. The Ring General has been unstoppable since making his main roster debut and easily overcame Ricochet.

The show also featured a six-woman tag team match where Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lacey Evans teamed up to defeat Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Shotzi.

The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who got the better of Sami Zayn in a Street Fight.

