WWE Live Event Results: Former WWE Champion competes twice in one night, Charlotte Flair involved in huge title match - Washington, DC (12/28)

WWE recently hosted a live event at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, on December 28th. Several top WWE Superstars were involved at the event, including the likes of Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Xia Li and many more.

The WWE live event card kick-started with a match between Ricochet and Sami Zayn.

The match ended in a No Contest due to an interruption from Los Lotharios. The interruption led to a six-man tag team match between Ricochet, Cesaro, and Ivar against Sami Zayn and Los Lotharios.

The babyface team of Ricochet, Cesaro, and Ivar picked up the win, as they defeated Zayn and Los Lotharios via pinfall.

The following match was contested between Mansoor and Ridge Holland. Mansoor confronted Holland and this led to a bout between the two. Holland defeated his opponent via pinfall to mark another big win since moving up to the main roster.

Next up was a tag team match between The Usos and Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston. The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles were on the line as Jimmy and Jey successfully retained their tag team titles by defeating McIntyre and Kingston.

The next match was contested between Shotzi and Xia Li. Li was victorious on the night as she defeated Shotzi via pinfall. However, Xia's victory parade was spoiled after being attacked by Shayna Baszler.

Charlotte Flair was involved in one of the biggest matches on the night as The Queen faced her arch-rivals Sasha Banks and Toni Storm. She successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in the Triple Threat Match.

The main event saw Drew McIntyre in action yet again as he pulled off double duty on the night.

The former WWE Champion faced Sheamus and defeated the Irishman via pinfall in an incredible DC Street Fight.

Complete WWE live event results from Capital One Arena, Washington DC

*Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn ended in a No Contest after interference from Los Lotharios.

*Ricochet, Cesaro, and Ivar def. Los Lotharios and Sami Zayn.

*Ridge Holland def. Mansoor.

*SmackDown Tag Team Championship- The Usos def. Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston.

*Xia Li def. Shotzi, as the former was attacked by Shayna Baszler afterward.

*SmackDown Women’s Championship - Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks and Toni Storm in a Triple Threat match.

*Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus in a DC Street Fight.

The live event in Washington, DC was a successful event in these difficult times. WWE put their best effort into making the event a big success.

