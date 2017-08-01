WWE Live Event Results: Fort Wayne, Indiana (July 31, 2017)

Here's what happened at WWE's SmackDown live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana...

01 Aug 2017

The Maharajah wasn't alone at the live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The WWE’s blue brand put up shop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana for a live event on the 31st of July.

The show was headlined by a Street Fight between John Cena and Rusev, with the co-headliner seeing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defend their straps against The Usos and Breezango.

Additionally, a Six Woman Tag Team Match saw the blue brand’s Women’s Champion Naomi team up with Becky Lynch and Charlotte in order to compete against the team of Tamina, Carmella and Natalya. Randy Orton and AJ Styles joined forces to take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and United States Champion Kevin Owens.

Furthermore, Sin Cara and Luke Harper competed against Aiden English and Erick Rowan. Elsewhere on the card, Baron Corbin took on Sami Zayn whereas Shinsuke Nakamura faced Dolph Ziggler. Below are the complete results for WWE’s SmackDown live event in Fort Wayne, Indiana:

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler

Shinsuke Nakamura entered the ring to a huge ovation from the crowd and went toe-to-toe with Dolph Ziggler. Nakamura pulled out the win toward the end, beating Ziggler once again.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

#2 Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn

‘The Lone Wolf’ Baron Corbin took on Sami Zayn and bested his rival in the back-and-forth showdown.

Mr Money In The Bank walked away with the victory in front of the fans in attendance in Indiana.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn

#3 Sin Cara & Luke Harper vs Aiden English & Erick Rowan

Sin Cara teamed up with Luke Harper in order to do battle with Aiden English and Erick Rowan.

Sin Cara and Harper beat English and Rowan in the tag team matchup.

Result: Sin Cara & Luke Harper def. Aiden English & Erick Rowan

#4 Randy Orton & AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens

Randy Orton and AJ Styles joined forces to take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens in this tag team showdown.

The Viper and the Phenomenal One grabbed the W against their respective rivals Mahal and Owens.

Result: Randy Orton & AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal & Kevin Owens