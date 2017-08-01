WWE SmackDown Live Preview: August 1, 2017

A dream match, a bitterly contested rivalry and a very, very angry dethroned Champion.

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 01 Aug 2017, 11:57 IST

A dream match!

As we veer into SummerSlam month, will the Blue brand up their game to match the giant strides that Monday Night Raw has managed to take in the weeks past?

One way of doing that is having Shinsuke Nakamura square off with John Cena in a first time ever dream match. And there's much more than pride at stake as the winner gets a shot at Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship at the biggest event of the Summer.

Not to be outdone, Kevin Owens hopes to conjure up yet another memorable moment when he exercises his rematch clause to take on AJ Styles for the US Title in singles competition.

Will Chris Jericho, however, have a say in this encounter again?

And how will the New Day rebound after being laid to waste by a vicious ambush from the Usos?

Combing through all of these tantalizing storylines, here is our preview of this week's episode of SmackDown Live.

#1 A 'Stiff' test

Will Jinder Mahal get his wish of facing John Cena?

Shinsuke Nakamura has taken the WWE Universe by storm ever since progressing up the ranks from NXT, but faces his greatest threat that the company has to offer when he goes one on one with the "Face that Runs the Place" John Cena.

And it's more than just a marquee bout that fans are eager to witness, as the winner earns an opportunity to pit their prowess against the Modern day Maharajah (and his cronies) for the WWE Title.

Will the match play out without any interruptions? Or will Baron Corbin, who's got no qualms about crashing a match of any magnitude, let his presence be known?

Whatever happens... Jinder Mahal is in for a stiff test - no pun intended - at SummerSlam.