WWE Live Event Results: Frankfurt (08/11/18)

WWE had a fantastic live event at Frankfurt

WWE European Tours are always fun. Fans across different countries get what's usually a second opportunity in a year to witness their favourite WWE superstars in action and Frankfurt was no different.

What's incredible to note about Roman Reigns' absence is that Braun Strowman has seemingly become a workhorse. You'll see what we mean as we get to the end. The incredible Live Event from the RAW brand saw feuds continue and some incredible, fun match-ups. Let's get into it!

#1 Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley (w/ Lio Rush)

Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley have been feuding for a good part of the last few weeks. While the feud doesn't seem to have much substance, it does seem like they're bound to face off on RAW again, this time, for the Survivor Series team spot.

While Lashley has generally been victorious lately, this live event saw things change as Finn Balor managed to pick up a win over The Dominator Bobby Lashley. Despite Lio Rush's attempts at interference, the former Universal Champion prevailed.

Finn Balor def. Bobby Lashley

#2 Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon vs Tamina & The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Ember Moon has beef with Tamina, who attacked her and even got Nia Jax to turn on her, ending their friendship and alliance. Sasha Banks and Bayley, meanwhile, have been tied up with the Riott Squad, going back to even before Evolution.

On this night, however, the three babyfaces proved to be superior as they managed to overthrow the Riott Squad and stand tall on the night. Also, Bayley and Sasha Banks seem to be back to wearing colour-co-ordinated ring gear!

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon def. Tamina, Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan

Sweet revenge for Ember Moon. For the time being, at least!

