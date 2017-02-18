WWE Live Event Results from Dallas, Texas featuring Brock Lesnar (17/02/17)

Brock Lesnar returned and suplexed everyone in his path before taking on a WWE veteran.

by Anutosh Bajpai Breaking 18 Feb 2017, 13:16 IST

The Beast was at his destructive best.

Monday Night Raw held a Live Event at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas this Friday Night, which featured an explosive appearance from the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar to remind everyone why is known as the most destructive force in sports entertainment history.

Thanks to inquisitr, below are the results from the latest WWE Live Event featuring stars such as Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Bayley and of course, Brock Lesnar:

#1 Bayley (w/ Sasha banks) vs. Charlotte (w/ Dana Brooke)

The first match of the night saw the new Raw Women's Champion Bayley squaring off against the woman she defeated to win the title this past Monday on Raw, Charlotte.

The Champion was accompanied by Sasha Banks and the former Champion had her protege Dana Brooke at ringside. At the end, the new champion Bayley managed to keep her momentum going as she defeated the Queen of the PPVs.

Result: Bayley def. Charlotte

#2 Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O'Neil and The Shining Stars (Brock Lesnar interferes and wrecks havoc)

Just before the interval break, we had a match featuring 8 of Raw's lower mid card talents colliding in an 8-man tag team match. Although for all the participants of the bout, the night didn't end quite well as it was interrupted by none other than Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar came out in the middle of the match and transformed the place into Suplex City by delivering a suplex to basically everyone he got his hands on. After Brock cleared the ring, his advocate Paul Heyman called out the Big Show for a match.

Suplex City Bitch!! #WWEDallas A post shared by RLG (@r_l_g) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:04pm PST

Just in case you forgot how destructive #BrockLesnar can be, here's a reminder... #WWEDallas #SuplexCity A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 17, 2017 at 8:13pm PST



Results: No contest

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Big Show

This match was originally advertised as the main event but fans got to witness it a bit earlier after Lesnar interrupted the tag team match no one seemed to care about. In the end, Lesnar gave us a glimpse of why he is one of the most feared wrestlers in the world despite the loss to Goldberg, by defeating the World’s Largest Athlete with a devasting F5.

Result: Brock Lesnar def. Big Show