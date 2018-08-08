WWE Live Event Results: Gainesville, Florida (06/08/2018)

The two of the most popular stars of the evening were undoubtedly Orton and Bryan.

WWE continued with its live event routine and it was the SmackDown roster's turn this time to put on a show for the fans in Gainesville, Florida. The superstars in blue lived up to the hype and entertained the fans in a stacked show that featured ten matches and most of the superstars in action.

The fans got a preview of what to possibly expect at SummerSlam in an explosive main event. Not just that, 43-year-old Shelton Benjamin -- who has not featured on WWE TV for quite some time now -- returned yet again to face Daniel Bryan, following up on the appearance he made in Pensacola a few days ago. Another popular veteran made a surprise appearance and featured in a mammoth 10-man tag team match.

The US, Women's and Tag Team titles were also on the line on a night that had a full-strength roster in action. So without any further delay, let's jump right into the results and highlights from the show.

#1 Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Rusev

Rusev Day fever kicked off the show as the Bulgarian Brute took on Almas with Lana and Zelina Vega by ringside. The former US Champion got the better of the former NXT Champion and picked up the win in a hard-hitting bout. It should come as no surprise that Rusev got great pops all throughout the match.

Rusev def. Almas

#2 The Bar and SAnitY vs. The New Day, The Usos and R-Truth (10-Man Tag Team Match)

Considering the calibre of the superstars involved in this match, it was never expected to fail. It was good to see R-Truth in the scheme of things as he teamed up with the babyfaces. Kofi Kingston and Big E represented the New Day and were ably supported by their former rivals, The Usos.

In the end, the babyfaces proved to be too big an obstacle for the heels as Kofi, Big E, The Usos and Truth got the victory in this one.

New Day, R-Truth and The Usos def. The Bar and SAnitY

