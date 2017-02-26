WWE Live Event Results Regensberg, Germany (2/25/17): Chris Jericho receives medical attention after vicious beatdown

Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho at WWE's live event in Germany.

by Johny Payne Report 26 Feb 2017, 22:50 IST

Roman Reigns and KO put on a solid main event.

WWE’s live event in Regensberg, Germany was filled with high-octane action and interesting matchups. In the main event, Kevin Owens defended his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a No-Holds-Barred match, beating the Big Dog and retaining his strap. However, before entering his title matchup, Owens attacked his former friend Chris Jericho who’d come out on crutches wearing a neck-brace.

Blindsiding Jericho from behind, Owens’ vicious attack had to be stopped by referees who were quick to stop the champ from inflicting further damage on his friend-turned-foe. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho formed an alliance around mid-2016 after Jericho helped the young prodigy win the WWE Universal championship that Owens still holds. ‘Y2J’ himself is presently the WWE United States champion.

Here are the highlights for all the matches and the attack on Jericho at WWE’s live event in Regensberg, Germany:

#1. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal and Rusev

A fun filled match to start off the show ended with the popular babyface team coming out on top against Mahal and Rusev,

Result: Enzo Amore and Rusev sed. Mahal Rusev

#2. Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth vs. Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and The Shining Stars

The lower mid-card match ended in predictable fashion as the faces picked up the win. Golden Truth and Sin Cara got favourable reactiosn from the fans in attendance. After the match, The Big Show came out and delivered the KO punch to Titus O’Niel.

Result: Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and The Shining Stars

#3. Neville vs. Rich Swann (WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match)

In what was a back-and-forth matchup between Neville and Swann, the Cruiserweight champ retained his title, sending a statement to the rest of the division. In one of the best technical matchups of the evening, Neville ended up outworking his opponent, with both wrestlers showing amazing ring-craft and co-ordination.



Neville defeated Rich Swann retaining the WWE Cruiserweight title.

#4. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks’ misery continued as she was dominated by Nia Jax at the house show. However, The Boss was quite over with the fans and it helped in getting Jax over as a monster heel.

Result: Nia Jax def. Sasha Banks