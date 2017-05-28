WWE Live Event Results: Greensboro (27th May, 2017)

The Hardy Boyz and Neville defended their respective championships in Greensboro.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

The latest Raw-exclusive WWE live event was held in Greensboro. The fans in attendance witnessed a total of seven matches, which included two Championship bouts as well. In the main event, the former SHIELD brothers, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins teamed up to face Bray Wyatt and ‘The Destroyer’ Samoa Joe.

The results from the live show have been provided below:

#1 The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy)(c) vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass [Triple-threat WWE Raw Tag team Championship match]

Enzo and Cass got a big pop, but the Tag team Champions were greeted with louder cheers. Three teams delivered a decent match with back-and-forth action to kick-off the live show. In the end, The Hardys pinned Sheamus following the Twist of Fate-Swanton Bomb combo, to pick up the win.

Result: The Hardy Boyz retained the WWE Raw Tag team Championship over Enzo Amore & Big Cass and Sheamus & Cesaro

#2 Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins

This was the shortest match of the event. Crews dominated Hawkins since the bell rang and pinned him following the Spin-out powerbomb.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

#3 R-Truth, Curtis Axel and Rhyno (with Heath Slater) vs. Goldust, Titus O’Neil and Elias Samson

This was practically a bathroom break match between six Superstars from the lower card.

Result: Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Rhyno defeated Titus O’Neil, Goldust and Elias Samson