WWE Live Event Results: Huge WrestleMania rematch, Rollins' next title challenger revealed? (05/14)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
4.49K   //    16 May 2019, 10:54 IST

AJ Styles and Braun Strowman formed an unlikely partnership
AJ Styles and Braun Strowman formed an unlikely partnership

WWE's live event tour in Europe continued strong and this time they went to none other than the City of Love - Paris. Every year, WWE goes to the French capital to mesmerize the fans and this time around was no different.

We witnessed multiple title defences, two former tag team champions going at it against each other in a grudge match, a major six-man tag team match, AJ Styles getting two dream tag team partners and Seth Rollins defending the Universal Championship against the man who's believed to be his next challenger.

Read more to find out what you missed at the incredible live event!

#7. Becky Lynch (c) vs Tamina vs Lacey Evans - RAW Women's Championship

The Man kicked off the show
The Man kicked off the show

The Man/Becky 2 Belts kicked off the show to a huge pop. She was set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Tamina and Lacey Evans, the latter of whom came close to winning the match.

Either way, the double-champion prevailed on the night and ended up winning after landing the dis-arm-her on Tamina.

Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Lacey Evans to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Is this a foreshadowing of Sunday when Becky Lynch defends the RAW Women's title against Lacey Evans?

After the match, The Singh Brothers came out dancing and wanted a distraught Tamina to join. She responded by smacking them on the face.

#6. The Lucha House Party vs The Singh Brothers

Who won the battle of the Cruiserweights?
Who won the battle of the Cruiserweights?

This was a good underrated quick-paced match-up between the stars of 205 Live. As you probably know, The Singh Brothers have been split from Jinder Mahal and moved back to the Cruiserweight roster.

They had a fun match with the Lucha House Party and Lince Dorado and Grand Metalik ended up with the win.

The Lucha House Party def. The Singh Brothers

