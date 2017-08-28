WWE Live Event Results: Jonesboro, Arkansas (26th August 2017)

Two championships of the red brand were defended at the event

Roman Reigns squared off against 'The Monster Among Men' at the event

The latest WWE live event took place in Jonesboro, Arkansas and it featured the superstars of the red brand. There was a total of seven matches on the card, which included two championship defences as well.

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and his wife Maryse weren't a part of this show.

In the main event of the night, Roman Reigns faced the #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship, Braun Strowman, in a singles match.

The results of the live show have been provided below:

#1 Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose(c) vs Sheamus and Cesaro [RAW Tag team Championship match]

While making their way to the ring, Seth Rollins called out the Smackdown Tag team Champions, The Usos, and claimed to be the 'real' tag team Champions.

Both the teams delivered an amazing back-and-forth match to kick off the show. The fans in attendance were really invested in the match. Dean Ambrose picked up the win for his team and made sure that they retain the tag team gold.

Result: Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to retain the RAW Tag team Championship

#2 Neville(c) vs Akira Tozawa [WWE Cruiserweight Championship]

The match was short, yet action-packed. Neville received a decent reaction from the audience. 'The King of Cruiserweights' got the victory when Tozawa submitted to the Rings of Saturn.

Result: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

#3 Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Kalisto, Titus O'Neil and R-Truth vs Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

This was a fun tag team contest. Arkansas State University Men's basketball coach, Mike Balado, was the special ring announcer for the match.

Titus O'Neil picked up the win for his team.

Result: Titus O'Neil, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Kalisto, R-Truth and Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson