WWE Live Event Results: Kingston (08/07/2017)

The WWE SummerSlam HeatWave Tour continued on...

by Rohit Nath Top 5 / Top 10 08 Aug 2017, 20:48 IST

The Champions had a huge showing at Kingston

WWE continued their SummerSlam Heatwave tour in Canada, this time going to the beautiful city of Kingston. See what Kingston had to witness in the live event!

#1 The New Day vs The Ascension - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day defeated The Ascension in what was mostly a squash to keep the SmackDown Tag titles. Of course, even on TV, everyone would know that The Ascension had zero chance of winning!

#wwe #wwekingston #summerslamheatwavetour A post shared by James (@jrhinktown2017) on Aug 7, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

#2 Natalya vs Charlotte Flair

In any other regular Live Event, the babyface, Charlotte Flair, would be certain to go over. However, it wasn't any other Live Event, it was in Canada. And as well all know, Canada loves Nattie, but it looks like she really did a great job as a heel, as she got major heat from the crowd.

The two were said to have put on a solid back and forth match, with the home country girl Natalya picking up the victory over the four-time RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

#wwe #wwekingston #summerslamheatwavetour A post shared by James (@jrhinktown2017) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Date nights don't have to be dinner and a movie. ???? So fun. #wwekingston A post shared by Jennifer McDonald (@jennifer.r.mcdonald) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

#3 Rusev vs Tye Dillinger

This came as quite a surprise as Tye Dillinger is another home country hero. Although he's from Niagra Falls and not Kingston, he had his home country support regardless.

However, maybe it was WWE's decision to get Rusev some heat by beating Dillinger, which he ultimately did.

#4 AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin - Fatal-4-Way for the United States Championship

The four titans of SmackDown Live took part in an explosive bout for the United States Championship.

Ultimately, it was the babyface, Styles, who retained the United States Championship over Corbin and the two Canadians in Zayn and Owens.

You know how these house shows work—you know I didn't come away with my United States Championship in this fatal four way in #WWEKingston. pic.twitter.com/cWwYVGNs61 — Kevin Owens. (@MaliceFollows) August 8, 2017

Victory is just too sweet! No matter where it takes place, it's always a pleasant feeling to experience. Stay phenomenal #WWEKingston. pic.twitter.com/nm0AbQK6Lr — Champion of America. (@PeerlessLegacy) August 8, 2017

