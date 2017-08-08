WWE Live Event Results: London, Canada (August 06, 2017)

The event featured three Championship defences

Reigns squared off against Strowman and Joe in the main event

The latest RAW-exclusive live event was held in London, Ontario, Canada. The show wasn't house-full, despite featuring the top-tier superstars of the red brand.

There were seven matches on the card, which included three Championship bouts. In the main event of the night, the three contenders for the WWE Universal Championship were involved in a triple threat match.

The results from the live event has been provided below:

#1 Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) [RAW Tag team Championship match]

The RAW Tag Team Champions received decent pops throughout the match. The match had a slow start but turned out to be a hard-hitting contest. Unfortunately, Scott Dawson suffered a ruptured bicep during this match, and he will be out for an undetermined period of time. WWE provided an update on this situation in the video below.

Result: Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Revival to retain the RAW Tag team Championship

#2 Jason Jordan vs Elias Samson

There was not much of reaction for either of the superstars. The match was decent, despite Jordan dominating the most of it. He pinned Elias following the elevated neckbreaker and got the win.

Result: Jason Jordan defeated Elias Samson

#3 Alexa Bliss(c) vs Nia Jax vs Sasha Banks [Triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship]

Some fans in attendance noted this to be one of the worst matches on the card. Alexa and Jax double-teamed Sasha for most of the match, but she was successful in fighting them off.

In the end, Bliss pinned the 'Legit Boss' to pick up the victory.

Result: Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax to retain the RAW Women's Championship