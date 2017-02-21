WWE Live Event Results: Long Beach, CA (19/02/2017)

Big-time tag match main event!

Samoa Joe and KO teamed up in the main event.

As the Road to WrestleMania continues, the Raw brand rolled through Long Beach, California last night. Here are the results from the house show:

#1. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Rusev & Jinder Mahal

Based on previous live event results from the Raw brand, this seems to be the popular match to open the show, which is smart given Enzo and Cass’ ability to get the crowd hyped up immediately.

The match was said to be a good opener once again, as these teams have worked with each other for quite a while on live events, and a brief feud on Raw, as well. The match ended when Enzo & Cass hit the Bada Boom Shaka Laka on Jinder Mahal.

Winners: Enzo & Big Cass

#2. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (C) vs. Rich Swann

This match kept the crowd up with the flamboyant work of Rich Swann and the crowd was firmly against the King of the Cruiserweights, Neville. Reports stated that this match was similar to the matches these two have had against each other on 205 Live and at the Royal Rumble, with a few new wrinkles thrown in.

Neville retained the championship via submission with the hold that he’s been using to win matches, which is as of yet unnamed.

Winner and STILL WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville

#3. Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel & Big Show vs. Bo Dallas, The Shining Stars, & Titus O’Neil

From what we understand, the Big Show was actually a surprise participant in this match, as Golden Truth and Axel came to the ring with no partner. The heels questioned who their partner would be, and apparently, the crowd came unglued when Big Show’s music blasted over the speakers.

The match was said to be perfectly fine for what it was, and it was finished emphatically by the Big Show when he choke slammed Titus O’Neil.

Winners: Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel & Big Show

#4. Raw Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (C) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs The New Day

Again, this is another match that has been a staple of Raw brand live events lately, and these three teams brought it again, as a lot of attendees called this the match of the night. As with any triple threat tag team match, things broke down towards the end and there were a parade of finishers before Karl Anderson rolled up Xavier Woods, pulled the tights, and put his feet on the ropes to retain the championships.

Winners and STILL Raw Tag Team Champions: Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows