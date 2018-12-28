WWE Live Event Results: Madison Square Garden, New York (26/12/18)

Vince McMahon and John Cena returned to Madison Square Garden, to a huge ovation

What's the story?

On Boxing Day, WWE held a huge house show in the iconic Madison Square Garden, a venue synonymous with Vince McMahon and WWE where they pulled out all of the stops for this bumper live event.

In case you didn't know..

The Madison Square Garden live event is always a big one for the WWE given the significance of the venue. So, when Monday Night Raw rolled around for a show on Boxing Day, December 26th, they had already announced a few killer matches.

The most notable being the NXT match between North American Champion Ricochet, UK Champion Pete Dunne, Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black and Matt Riddle taking on The Undisputed ERA and a reunited DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa)

The heart of the matter

Without further ado, here are the full results of the MSG house show, courtesy of Wrestling Inc.

Baron Corbin comes out for a match with Braun Strowman but Corbin is interrupted by Vince McMahon. Strowman is counted out for a forfeit win by Corbin. Vince then introduces Corbin's real opponent and out comes John Cena

The final result was that John Cena defeated Baron Corbin

Apollo Crews won a Battle Royal to earn a future WWE Intercontinental Title shot. The match also featured Konnor, Viktor, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Rhyno, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Titus O'Neil and Jinder Mahal

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Mickie James and Alicia Fox with Dana Brooke

Sasha Banks and Bayley come away victorious at the 7:09-mark. Both are wildly talented, and either could be the cornerstone of the women’s division - will be interesting what 2019 has in store for each #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/s0pOqO50qf — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2018

WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle and The Velveteen Dream defeated NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

Elias defeated Bobby Lashley with Lio Rush in a Guitar on a Pole match

Natalya and Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott with Sarah Logan

Finn Balor defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode retained over The Revival and The Authors of Pain with Drake Maverick in a Triple Threat

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. The finish saw Baron Corbin run down and slam the cage door on Rollins' head as he tried to escape. Ambrose then got scored a pin.

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka. This was the main event.

What's next?

Vince McMahon looks to be staying true to his promise to shake things up, by bringing back John Cena at a house show, appearing himself and allowing things like Apollo Crews winning a Battle Royal to become #1 Contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

Either way, it looks like an awesome house show with some special moments and it's almost a shame that anyone outside of the arena that night can't watch it!

