WWE Live Event Results: Moline, Illinois (2/25/17)

The show was awesome despite the absence of AJ Styles.

Wyatt and Orton put in great performances.

While the RAW roster was busy putting on a show for the German fans, the SmackDown roster resumed their live event obligations with a show in Moline, Illinois. It featured all the top stars of the blue brand in action barring AJ Styles, who was absent for some unknown reason.

Bray Wyatt defended the WWE title in a Triple Threat main event match, Alexa Bliss put her strap on the line against 4 other women of the roster and Ambrose faced The Miz in what was a solid showcase of SmackDown’s in-ring potential.

Here are the results and highlights from the show:

#1. The American Alpha (C) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

The tag team title match kicked off the night’s proceedings in which the champions successfully retained. Alpha played the role of the fighting babyfaces well while the ghetto team of Usos continued to impress in their heel avatar. Breezango, were well....Breezango.

Result: The American Alpha retained

#2. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Ascension

Another tag team match followed as the former SD Tag Champs took on The Ascension. Nothing much happened in this match apart from the customary Gore and the fact that Slater and Rhyno were over with the fans.

Result: Heath Slater and Rhyno def. The Ascension

#3. Curt Hawkins vs. Kalisto

Yes, Hawkins lost to Kalisto in the blink of an eye. The interesting thing (or maybe not) happened after the match when Dolph Ziggler came out and attacked Kalisto. This forced Apollo Crews to come out to make the save, effectively transitioning to the next match of the night between Ziggler and Crews.

Result: Kalisto def. Curt Hawkins

#4. Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler

Apollo Crews exacted revenge against The Show Off by beating him with the obvious assistance of Kalisto. Ziggler got some good heat while Kalisto did his job by rallying the crowd with the Lucha chants. As for Crews, a lack of character is hurting him bad. WWE better hit the reset button soon.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler