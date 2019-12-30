WWE Live Event Results - Montreal (December 29, 2019): The Fiend defends the Universal title; Roman Reigns and King Corbin main event

Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown had a house show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on December 29. The Superstars of the Blue brand competed in seven matches at the live event.

Only the Universal Championship was put on the line where 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defended his title against Daniel Bryan and The Miz in a triple threat steel cage match and Roman Reigns battled King Corbin in a street fight match at the main event.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at all the results of the matches from the show:

#1 The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) and Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Big E & Kofi Kingston teamed up with Braun Strowman to face the team of Sami Zayn, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

Zayn, Nakamura, and Cesaro tried their best to isolate Strowman from the rest of his teammates by targetting him one at a time but in the end, The Monster Among Men picked up the win for his team via pinfall.

Braun Strowman/ Kofi Kingston/ Big E beat Cesaro/ Sami Zayn/Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall. Braun got the win for the team. Really fun match. #WWEMontreal pic.twitter.com/9x0ye3StdF — Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) December 30, 2019

Result: The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

#2 Carmella vs. Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose)

Carmella had a one-on-one match with Sonya Deville who was accompanied to the ring by her friend and partner Mandy Rose. The Golden Goddess tried to intervene at times to help out Deville but The Princess of Staten Island overcame all obstacles to pick up the win.

Carmella gets the win over Sonya Deville. #WWEMontreal pic.twitter.com/Iqln23eNpw — Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) December 30, 2019

Result: Carmella defeated Sonya Deville

#3 Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik) vs. The Revival

The Lucha House Party's Kalisto & Gran Metalik squared off against Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder of The Revival. Dash Wilder returned from injury and seemed to be in good shape.

However, after a good back-and-forth match, The Top Guys suffered a defeat at the hands of The Lucha House Party.

Lucha House Party beat The Revival. Really good match. #WWEMontreal pic.twitter.com/SHmjMTTD9Q — Dave Simon (@davesimonmma) December 30, 2019

Result: Lucha House Party defeated The Revival

