WWE Live Event Results: Montreal, Quebec (08/05/17)

All the action from the blue brand's live in Montreal.

This was an action-packed live event!

On the back of a white-hot episode of SmackDown Live, the crew of the blue brand headed to Montreal, Quebec and treated the fans to a stacked card with a brief reunion that was sure to have left them happy as they headed home.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura joined forces against Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens while Charlotte Flair took on Natalya.

Luke Harper and Sin Cara vs. Erick Rowan and Aiden English

Aiden English returned to tragic ways, as he fell short despite having former Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan, by his side.

Although the team of Sin Cara and Luke Harper didn't exactly seem "Unbeatable" throughout the match like the image above claims, the faces triumphed in the end.

Luke Harper and Sin Cara def. Aiden English and Erick Rowan

The New Day vs. The Ascension - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day put the Tag Team titles on the line in front of the excited crowd in Montreal and were received the pop they're certainly used to by now as they made their way to the ring.

The Ascension never really stood much of a chance through the course of this bout and the New Day pranced away with the Tag Team titles in hand.

The New Day def. The Ascension

Naomi vs. Carmella - SmackDown Women's Championship

Ms Money in the Bank got a shot at the title after teaming up with Natalya on SmackDown.

The duo who will certainly battle it out on TV with a title on the line gave us a taste of what's to come. Although Naomi predictably retained, Carmella continues to be a threat to her reign.

Naomi def. Carmella to retain the Women's Championship

US Champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin/Kevin Owens

This was one encounter that could not disappoint given the stars involved and the Canadian crowd lapped it up.

Although this was a topsy turvy encounter that almost saw the heels walk away with the win, the number one contender to the WWE Championship and the US Champion raised their hands high in the air when all was said and done.

US Champion AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin & Kevin Owens

Rusev vs. Tye Dillinger

After eating an RKO the last time we saw him on Television, Rusev turned his luck around with a victory over the 'Perfect Ten' Tye Dillinger.

Rusev def. Tye Dillinger

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

Natalya and Charlotte always put on a show when they battle it out and this one was no different.

Both women put on a wrestling masterclass as they usually do before Natalya took the victory in her home country.

Natalya def. Charlotte

Jinder Mahal (c) [w/ The Singh Brothers] vs. Sami Zayn - WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal retained the title as Champion usually do in these live events, albeit with a little help from the Singh Brothers.

Jinder Mahal wins to retain the WWE Championship

However, the highlight of the night came after Sami was pinned. As the Champion and his lackeys were about to unleash a post-match beating on the prone Zayn, they were interrupted by the unlikeliest of saviours - Kevin Owens.

Jinder Mahal, who was in the middle of an argument with Pat Patterson, rolled out of the ring as soon as Owens' music hit. The crowd popped through the whole sequence of events as KO first cleared the house with a few clotheslines and a Cannonball Senton in the corner.

Mahal re-entered the ring as Sami got to his feet and the two Canadians superkicked Mahal in unison and clotheslined him out of the ring.

Things didn't end there, however, as both KO and Zayn motioned for the music to stop. Zayn then slams home a Helluva kick and tosses the unfortunate Singh brother right into a Pop-up power bomb.

Sami then celebrated with the Quebec Flag.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com