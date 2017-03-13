WWE Live Event Results: New York, NY from Madison Square Garden (03/12/2017)

Live Event Results from Madison Square Garden.

KO vs. Lesnar ended in a flash!

WWE held a live event at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, today. The event featured superstars from both Smackdown! Live and Monday Night Raw as they head further down the Road to WrestleMania.

Shane McMahon kicks off the show

Shane McMahon made his triumphant return to Madison Square Garden for the first time in eight years and started the show off with a bang. AJ Styles interrupted him in the middle of his promo, and that led to Shane making AJ’s match for the night...against Randy Orton.

#1 Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

The show got off to a hot start right away with this impromptu contest made by Smackdown! Live Commissioner, Shane McMahon. The match was said to be good, but not as good as the match that the two men had on the most recent episode of Smackdown! Live. AJ Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton caught him as soon as his feet hit the top rope and turned it into an RKO to pick up the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

#WWEMSG VIDEO [3/12/17] To round up the kick-off match, @RandyOrton hits a top rope RKO to @AJStylesOrg to electrify the crowd @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/8r0Ctpw89r — The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) March 12, 2017

#2 Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and Curt Hawkins vs. Kalisto, Rhyno & Heath Slater

The action was fast and furious in this one, and it was a good thing, as the match was said to be rather short. The Fashion Police and Curt Hawkins tried their best, but ultimately succumbed to the team of Kalisto, Heath Slater, and Rhyno. Rhyno hit the Gore on Tyler Breeze to pick up the victory.

Six Man action with Calisto, Rhyno and Heath Slater vs Curt Hawkins & Breezango. Rhyno pins Breeze. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/GPoAmpznEM — MLW (@MLW) March 12, 2017

#3 Dolph Ziggler vs Apollo Crews

The Showoff took on Apollo Crews once again at the Madison Square Garden show. The action was said to be very back and forth at the beginning, but Ziggler ultimately took control. Every time Apollo looked like he was going to start making a comeback, Ziggler wore him down and slapped on a submission hold. Ziggler couldn’t fight Crews off forever, and Apollo ultimately used an Angle Slam to get back into the match.

Ziggler cut off Crews’ comeback and delivered the ZigZag, but Apollo kicked out! Crews took the advantage and was setting up for the press slam, but Ziggler slid out of it and hit the Superkick to pick up the win. This was reportedly a great match.

Dolph Ziggler Superkicks his way to a W against Apollo Crews #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/MZq9FoZte4 — MLW (@MLW) March 12, 2017

#4 WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose (C) vs The Miz vs Luke Harper vs Baron Corbin

All four men were in the ring until the bell rang, and then The Miz bailed to the floor and let the other three go after each other. There was a really cool spot in the match where Miz and Corbin were on the floor on opposite sides of the ring. Ambrose and Harper took off with suicide dives to Miz and Corbin respectively. After that spot, the match picked up and there were loud chants of, “This is awesome!”

When the dust settled, The Miz and Ambrose were left in the ring. Ambrose hit the top rope elbow drop on The Miz, but Maryse got up on the apron. They did a spot where Miz nearly ran into Maryse, but put on the brakes just in time. Miz turned around into Dirty Deeds and Ambrose retained the title.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dean Ambrose