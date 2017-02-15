WWE Live Event Results: Oakland (13/02/17)

The first Smackdown live event in the 'Wyatt Era'..

Ambrose defended the Intercontinental Championship in a fatal 4-way match

The first live event of the blue brand following the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was held in Oakland, California on Monday. The show featured a total of seven matches, including two title defenses. In the main event of the night, John Cena teamed up with Luke Harper to take on the team of Randy Orton and the brand new WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt.

The results of the event have been provided below:

#1 American Alpha(c) vs. The Usos vs. Breezango vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater [Fatal 4-way match for the Smackdown Tag team Championship]

The current Smackdown Tag Champions received a decent reaction from the fans in attendance and there were pops for Slater and Rhyno as well. The match was exciting that the Alphas dominated.

Result: American Alpha retained the Smackdown Tag team Championship over Breezango, The Usos and Heath Slater and Rhyno

#2 Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins

Just another typical Hawkins match lasting simply a few minutes. Apollo Crews dominated Hawkins since the bell rang and delivered the spin-out powerbomb to pick up the victory.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Curt Hawkins

#3 Mojo Rawley vs. Konnor (with Viktor)

This match was unexpectedly enjoyable. Although there were a few interference attempts from Viktor to aid his tag-team partner, Rawley delivered the tilt-a-whirl powerslam on Konnor and got the win.

Result: Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor