WWE Live Event Results: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (08/06/2017)

The Ottawa show was headlined by a huge WWE Championship Match.

Jinder Mahal headlined the event in Canada

The WWE’s blue brand put up a live show in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on August 6th, headlined by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal who defended his strap against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Additionally, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The New Day defended their titles against The Ascension. Elsewhere, Rusev faced off against Tye Dillinger.

In the Women's division, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi defended her gold against Carmella, whereas AJ Styles and Sami Zayn teamed up to take on Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin. Also on the card was a matchup between Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

Here are the complete results for SmackDown’s (6/8/17) live event in Ottawa:

#1 The New Day vs The Ascension

The New Day reportedly got a loud reaction from the fans in attendance, and went on to successfully defend their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Ascension.

Result: The New Day def. The Ascension, retain the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

#2 Rusev vs Tye Dillinger

‘The Bulgarian Brute’ Rusev took on ‘The Perfect 10’ Tye Dillinger in a back-and-forth affair that saw Rusev best his opponent, walking away with the victory.

Result: Rusev def. Tye Dillinger

#3 Naomi vs Carmella

The reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi put her strap on the line against ‘Miss Money In The Bank’ Carmella.

Naomi got the better of Carmella and walked away with the win, successfully defending her belt in the process.

Result: Naomi def. Carmella, retains the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

#4 AJ Styles & Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin

‘The Phenomenal One’ AJ Styles teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on the team of Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin.

Styles and Zayn got the better of Owens and Corbin, besting their rivals in this marquee matchup.

Result: AJ Styles & Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens & Baron Corbin