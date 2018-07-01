WWE Live Event Results: Rapid City, South Dakota (06/29)
Monday Night Raw's roster stopped off at Rapid City, South Dakota, to continue the SummerSlam Heat Wave tour. The stars of the Red Brand show put on an intense show, while their counterparts of the Blue Brand were overseas on a tour of Japan.
Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler headlined the show with a rematch of their Intercontinental Title Match. The show also featured Roman Reigns facing Jinder Mahal, The Authors of Pain, Matt Hardy, The Riott Squad, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode, to name but a few.
Unfortunately, neither Bayley nor Sasha Banks appeared on the show, with Sasha's flight getting cancelled for which she blamed Bayley.
Bayley also took to Twitter to say that she was taking a personal day because she did not enjoy having to go to therapy for something which was not her fault.
On a side note, WWE's usual ring announcer was absent from the show, and former wrestler and current WWE producer, Adam Pearce took up the mantle of the ring announcer for the night.
Without any further ado, let's get into the results from WWE's night at Rapid City.
Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the heads up.
1. Matt Hardy vs Mojo Rawley:
Rapid City's Live Event started with one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Matt Hardy facing Mojo Rawley.
Rawley has been in top form as of late, defeating No Way Jose on multiple occasions. There has been a change in his attitude where he has displayed a much more serious side to his character.
Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt meanwhile have been getting ready to face the Number One Contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles, The B-Team.
On this occasion, it was Matt Hardy who won the match and brought a screeching halt to Mojo's momentum.
Result: Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley
2. Dana Brooke vs Ruby Riott w/ Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan:
With Bayley taking a day off, Dana Brooke had to take on the leader of the Riott Squad alone in singles action. Dana has not appeared on WWE Television for a long time, while the Riott Squad continues to run rampant all over the women of Monday Night Raw.
However, Dana was successful by herself against Ruby Riott and was able to win the match. The Riott Squad got a lot of heat from the Live Audience.
Result: Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott