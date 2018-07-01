WWE Live Event Results: Rapid City, South Dakota (06/29)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.30K // 01 Jul 2018, 18:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins faced Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Title

Monday Night Raw's roster stopped off at Rapid City, South Dakota, to continue the SummerSlam Heat Wave tour. The stars of the Red Brand show put on an intense show, while their counterparts of the Blue Brand were overseas on a tour of Japan.

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler headlined the show with a rematch of their Intercontinental Title Match. The show also featured Roman Reigns facing Jinder Mahal, The Authors of Pain, Matt Hardy, The Riott Squad, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode, to name but a few.

Unfortunately, neither Bayley nor Sasha Banks appeared on the show, with Sasha's flight getting cancelled for which she blamed Bayley.

Bayley got my flight canceled to #WWERapidCity so sorry to all my fans. I was going to put on a 5star co main event! — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 29, 2018

Bayley also took to Twitter to say that she was taking a personal day because she did not enjoy having to go to therapy for something which was not her fault.

Still not sure how I feel about being forced to go to therapy over something that isn’t my fault. I’m gonna have to take a personal day today. Sorry #WWERapidCity ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 29, 2018

On a side note, WWE's usual ring announcer was absent from the show, and former wrestler and current WWE producer, Adam Pearce took up the mantle of the ring announcer for the night.

There’s a first time for everything...Thanks to all at #WWERapidCity for bearing with this rookie ring announcer tonight! pic.twitter.com/kM29OQCi3S — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 30, 2018

Without any further ado, let's get into the results from WWE's night at Rapid City.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the heads up.

1. Matt Hardy vs Mojo Rawley:

Rapid City's Live Event started with one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Matt Hardy facing Mojo Rawley.

Rawley has been in top form as of late, defeating No Way Jose on multiple occasions. There has been a change in his attitude where he has displayed a much more serious side to his character.

It was amazing to see you DELEEEEEEEETE tonight my Woken General! @MATTHARDYBRAND The day will come due where I will get to shake your hand! pic.twitter.com/E73vpRdqpQ — Trevor Lee (@Trevorlee_01) June 30, 2018

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt meanwhile have been getting ready to face the Number One Contenders for the Raw Tag Team Titles, The B-Team.

On this occasion, it was Matt Hardy who won the match and brought a screeching halt to Mojo's momentum.

Result: Matt Hardy defeated Mojo Rawley

2. Dana Brooke vs Ruby Riott w/ Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan:

With Bayley taking a day off, Dana Brooke had to take on the leader of the Riott Squad alone in singles action. Dana has not appeared on WWE Television for a long time, while the Riott Squad continues to run rampant all over the women of Monday Night Raw.

What a complete waste of the Riott Squad’s precious time. We came here to entertain you people & the only thing you know how to do properly is boo us. Don’t worry, though—we made sure Ruby got the proper attention she so rightfully deserved! #WWERapidCity pic.twitter.com/gHLJ4FjfL7 — I’m always one step ahead. (@MadeThe201Proud) July 1, 2018

However, Dana was successful by herself against Ruby Riott and was able to win the match. The Riott Squad got a lot of heat from the Live Audience.

Result: Dana Brooke defeated Ruby Riott