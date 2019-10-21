WWE Live Event Results - Rochester, NY (20 September 2019): The Fiend has a new target; AJ Styles and others do double-duty

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 292 // 21 Oct 2019, 16:19 IST

The Fiend and The Viking Raiders

WWE's weekend tour continued with a live event on Sunday in Rochester, New York. Featuring Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown, WWE put up eight matches on the card for the fans in attendance, including two title defenses.

However, most of the top-tier athletes like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, among others missed this show due to their schedule in Australia. To fill up the vacancy, RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders, appeared multiple times on the event with many other Superstars putting up double-duty.

#1 Ricochet vs Andrade (with Zelina Vega)

The live event in Rochester kicked off with Ricochet facing the brand new acquisition for RAW, Andrade. As expected, both of them delivered one of the most entertaining matches of the night, thereby setting the pace for the rest of the show.

In the end, the former WWE United States Champion picked up the win over Andrade with a 630 Senton.

Result: Ricochet defeated Andrade

Post-match, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler made their presence felt by taking out Ricochet. The RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders, made the save and the title match was set.

#2 The Viking Raiders(c) vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode [RAW Tag Team Championships match]

The brand new Tag Team Champions of the Red brand defended their crown against the former title-holders on the show. Just like their match on RAW, the two teams put up a hard-hitting battle for the fans in attendance. Erik and Ivar went on to retain the gold after pinning Dolph Ziggler following a Viking Experience.

Result: The Viking Raiders defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships

#3 Lacey Evans vs Natalya

Despite being on different brands now, Natalya and Lacey Evans reignited their feud with this matchup on the Rochester show. Although they teamed up on RAW to take on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, it seems Evans and Natalya only had a temporary alliance.

Much like their previous matchups, Natalya picked up the win when The Sassy Southern Belle tapped out to the Sharpshooter.

Result: Natalya defeated Lacey Evans

