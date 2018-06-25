WWE Live Event Results: Salt Lake, Utah (23rd June 2018)

The Shield formed yet again in Salt Lake City, while another star made a return.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns reunited once again for the Live Event in Salt Lake

On the way to completing their SummerSlam heatwave tour, the Raw brand stopped off at Salt Lake, Utah. The show was another amazing one, and the enthusiasm of the crowd for being able to see their favourite stars up close shone through.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunited in the main event to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Other than the main event, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor also teamed up in a tag team match to face Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and the 'Constable' Corbin.

A Women's Title Match saw Alexa defend her championship yet again against the likes of Sasha Banks, while Bayley and Dana Brooke teamed up to take on the Riott Squad.

Without further ado, let's get into what happened at the WWE Live Event in Salt Lake.

#1 Bayley and Dana Brooke vs The Riott Squad:

In recent weeks, the ever-cheerful Bayley has found herself being tested time after time. After she was attacked and humiliated by the Riott Squad, with an R spray-painted onto her stomach on Raw, she found herself being abandoned once again by her former friend Sasha Banks. She was left for dead by Sasha after a brawn ensued their confrontation backstage.

Bayley was able to get a measure of revenge during the Live Event, as she teamed up with Dana Brooke to take on the Riott Squad. Sarah Logan looked on from the outside as her friends, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott lost the match to a ferocious Bayley and Brooke.

Bayley picked up the win for her team after she hit Ruby Riott with a Bayley to Belly.

Result: Bayley and Dana Brooke defeated The Riott Squad.

#2 Cedric Alexander (c) vs Kalisto (Cruiserweight Championship Match):

The Cruiserweights lit up the ring yet again as Kalisto challenged Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Champion. The Luchador and Alexander had a fun match.

The Cruiserweights have improved the most this year, putting on some of the best matches each week. The 205 Live Roster currently has some of the best talents in the entire WWE.

In this match, Alexander was able to retain his title and hit Kalisto with a Lumbar Check to pick up the win.

After the match was over, Mike Kanellis interrupted them and wanted them to leave the ring. He attacked them when they refused to leave, and Kalisto and Cedric hit him with an assisted Salida del Sol.

Result: Cedric Alexander retained his Championship and defeated Kalisto.