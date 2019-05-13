×
WWE Live Event Results: Samoa Joe squashes 14-time champion, 4 RAW vs SmackDown matches

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
4.93K   //    13 May 2019, 11:06 IST

Daniel Bryan is back at it in full swing!
Daniel Bryan is back at it in full swing!

WWE's European Tour continued in full swing and this time, superstars from both the RAW and SmackDown brands found themselves facing off against one another in an incredible live event in Stockholm, Sweden.

In the live event, fans got to witness an incredible reunion that led to a big main event, title matches, RAW vs SmackDown matches and more. Here's what you missed!

#8. Carmella & R-Truth vs Zelina Vega and Andrade

Did the truth or El Idolo triumph?
Did the truth or El Idolo triumph?

The action kicked off with some incredible mixed tag team wrestling, courtesy of the Fabulous Truth and Zelina Vega & Andrade. It was a great match to get the crowd to a hot start, with Andrade and R-Truth doing particularly well with the pace.

Ultimately, it was the babyface duo of Carmella & Truth who picked up the win.

Carmella & R-Truth def. Zelina Vega and Andrade

After the match, Lars Sullivan came out and hit R-Truth with the Freak Accident. It looks like this is going to be a regular thing for Sullivan at live events, up until he actually competes.

#7. Xavier Woods vs Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn didn't mince his words
Sami Zayn didn't mince his words
Xavier Woods came out to take on Sami Zayn in the first of four RAW vs SmackDown matches. Zayn, as usual, spent more time on the mic than he actually did competing in a match, where he was talking down to Woods and the audience.

Woods played up to the crowd well, even blowing the trombone on Zayn's face. The duo would proceed to have a rather quick match, which ended with Xavier Woods gettin the roll-up victory.

Xavier Woods def. Sami Zayn

Interestingly enough, this wasn't the end of the night for either competitor. They would cross paths again, but we'll get back to that.

