WWE Live Event Results : Syracuse (03/17/2017)

The WWE had 2 Championship defence, 2 huge tag team actions and a mammoth main event the Syracuse crowd.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran Analysis 18 Mar 2017, 19:00 IST

Roman Reigns stands tall to close the night

The latest Live Event featuring the Raw roster took place in Syracuse, New York on St. Patrick’s Day. The Live Event was reportedly a decent outing for the Raw roster on Friday.The Live Event featured the defence of two championships, two high profile tag team matches and a massive main event.

#1 Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (C) vs. The New Day vs. Sheamus & Cesaro)

The Live Event kicked off with a championship match to entertain the fans. The match was a standard tag team bout with plenty of back and forth action. Gallows and Anderson retained their title after some hard fought action.

The New Day was represented by Big E and Kofi Kingston alone. Xavier Woods was notably absent during the Live Event. Earlier there was some St.Patrick’s Day fun before the match began.

Result: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retain the Tag Team Championship

#2 Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal

With Rusev out of action, Jinder Mahal made his way to the ring by himself to battle Big Cass. Big Cass had a dominant outing against Mahal and gained some much-needed momentum heading into his Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

Result: Big Cass defeats Jinder Mahal

#3 WWE Cruiserweight Championship (Neville (C) vs. Rich Swann)

The crowd was into the match for the most part. The fast-paced action had the crowd invested from the get-go. Neville once again faked an injury and overcame Rich Swann to retain the championship.

The heat was tremendous on Neville after he faked an injury to pick up the win. Neville is becoming one of the biggest heels on the roster.

Result: Neville retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

#4 Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel vs. The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil

In what was considered to be a throwaway match, the jobber faces squared off against the jobber heels. Sin Cara once again wore his black mask. After some decent back and forth action, the faces picked up the win.

Result: Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel defeat The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas and Titus O’Neil