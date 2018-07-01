WWE Live Event Results: Tokyo, Japan (Day 2, 30th June) - Daniel Bryan fights for the WWE Title

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 22.58K // 01 Jul 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

WWE's SmackDown roster made their way to Japan for two nights of special Live Events in Tokyo. On night two they brought down the house yet again by the stars of the Blue Brand. Unfortunately for the audience, due to a bite from a police dog on Monday, the home-town hero Shinsuke Nakamura remained unavailable on the second night of the show.

Still, with prodigal sons like AJ Styles and Gallows and Anderson returning to perform in front of their crowd, the audience was a happy one. Asuka also took part in a match against the SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella.

Daniel Bryan took part in a Triple Threat against AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, while Hideo Atami faced the Miz, among other matches.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the heads up.

Without further ado, let's get into the second night of results from WWE's Tokyo Live Events.

1. Rusev Day (Rusev and Aiden English) vs The Usos:

The Usos and Rusev Day faced each other in a Tag Team Match

The Usos faced the pair of Rusev and Aiden English to start off the second night of Live Events in Tokyo. The Usos have not had the best of runs since losing the Tag Team Titles to the Bludgeon Brothers and looked to gain back some momentum with this match.

2018-6-30 @WWEJapan #WWETokyo Match 1: The Usos take on Rusev Day. Here Charles Robinson is astonished by the display of power from Rusev. #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/3REY6ailWb — DaMo (@damoisdamo) June 30, 2018

They were able to do that, as they defeated Rusev and Aiden English in front of the Japanese crowd, to bring an end to Rusev Day.

Results: The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English

2. Sin Cara vs Shelton Benjamin:

Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin in the second match of the night

Shelton Benjamin did not have an enjoyable first day at the Tokyo Live Events. He faced two different stars, Hideo Atami and Tye Dillinger, and was defeated by them both.

He looked to change his luck in a match against Sin Cara but was unable to do so. His luckless run continued, as Sin Cara defeated him to pick up a win.

2018-6-30 @WWEJapan #WWETokyo Match 2: Sin Cara picks up the win over a frustrated Shelton Benjamin. After the loss, Benjamin tried to leave the ring but the crowd continued the chant from yesterday, asking him for one more match. Today, he did not oblige. #wwe_jp pic.twitter.com/W1vhV8ot3J — DaMo (@damoisdamo) June 30, 2018

After the defeat, the crowd asked him for one more match in a throwback to the previous night, but Benjamin did not oblige them.

The win for the Luchador might give him some momentum before he goes on to face Andrade Cien Almas.

Results: Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin