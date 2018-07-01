WWE Live Event Results: Tokyo, Japan (Day 2, 30th June) - Daniel Bryan fights for the WWE Title
WWE's SmackDown roster made their way to Japan for two nights of special Live Events in Tokyo. On night two they brought down the house yet again by the stars of the Blue Brand. Unfortunately for the audience, due to a bite from a police dog on Monday, the home-town hero Shinsuke Nakamura remained unavailable on the second night of the show.
Still, with prodigal sons like AJ Styles and Gallows and Anderson returning to perform in front of their crowd, the audience was a happy one. Asuka also took part in a match against the SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella.
Daniel Bryan took part in a Triple Threat against AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, while Hideo Atami faced the Miz, among other matches.
Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the heads up.
Without further ado, let's get into the second night of results from WWE's Tokyo Live Events.
1. Rusev Day (Rusev and Aiden English) vs The Usos:
The Usos faced the pair of Rusev and Aiden English to start off the second night of Live Events in Tokyo. The Usos have not had the best of runs since losing the Tag Team Titles to the Bludgeon Brothers and looked to gain back some momentum with this match.
They were able to do that, as they defeated Rusev and Aiden English in front of the Japanese crowd, to bring an end to Rusev Day.
Results: The Usos defeated Rusev and Aiden English
2. Sin Cara vs Shelton Benjamin:
Shelton Benjamin did not have an enjoyable first day at the Tokyo Live Events. He faced two different stars, Hideo Atami and Tye Dillinger, and was defeated by them both.
He looked to change his luck in a match against Sin Cara but was unable to do so. His luckless run continued, as Sin Cara defeated him to pick up a win.
After the defeat, the crowd asked him for one more match in a throwback to the previous night, but Benjamin did not oblige them.
The win for the Luchador might give him some momentum before he goes on to face Andrade Cien Almas.
Results: Sin Cara defeated Shelton Benjamin