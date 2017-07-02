WWE Live Event Results: Tokyo, JP (07/01/2017)

An action packed house show, as always!

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose took on Samoa Joe and The Miz in the main event

It was an eventful night as the Superstars of Monday Night RAW performed in front of a sold-out crowd in Tokyo, Japan. Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose headlined the event in a tag team match against the team of Samoa Joe and The Miz. Also, RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro co-headlined the event in a championship match against The Club.

The rest of the card featured a singles match between Finn Balor and Chris Jericho, a Triple Threat Match for the Cruiserweight Championship, a six-woman tag team match, and much more. So, without any further ado, here are the results from WWE's live event in Tokyo, Japan.

#1. Finn Balor vs. Chris Jericho

The Demon King took on The Ayatollah of Rock'n'Rolla in what turned out to be the match fo the night. As expected, both superstars received huge pops from the crowd considering their storied history with Japan.

The Demon King defeated Jericho by pinning him after hitting the Coup de Grace to cap off his return to Japan in style. That wasn’t all as Y2J went on to put Tokyo into the list in a hilarious post-match segment.

Result: Finn Balor def. Chris Jericho

#2. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. Titus O'Neil & Bo Dallas

2017-7-1 #WWETokyo Match 2: Rhyno and Slater pick up a win over Bo Dallas and Titus O'Neil. Was Bo trying out for the Titus brand? pic.twitter.com/nQDNKYD266 — DaMo (@damoisdamo) July 1, 2017

The former SmackDown Tag Champions Heath Slater & Rhyno took on the leader of Titus Worldwide, Titus O'Neil, and one-half of The Miz's Miztourage Bo Dallas in a fun tag team match. The babyfaces — Slater & Rhyno — received a good pop from the crowd, while the heels — O'Neil & Dallas — were loudly booed.

Slater absorbed all the punishment for a majority of the match before hot-tagging in Rhyno, who took the heels out and hit the Spinebuster on O'Neil for the three count.

Result: Heath Slater & Rhyno def. Titus O'Neil & Bo Dallas

#3. Enzo Amore vs. Hideo Itami

This weirdly paired match up on the card, unfortunately, turned out to be a dud. Big Cass interfered in the match and took out both Enzo and Hideo and stood tall over their lifeless bodies. The brutal beatdown resulted in Enzo being carried backstage by the officials.

Results: No-Contest

#4. Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Austin Aries in a Triple Threat Match for the Cruiserweight Championship

The cruiserweight offering was an entertaining match as Neville kept trying to leave, but Aries and Tozawa prohibited him from doing so. Aries almost got his hands on the gold after hitting the Discus Five-Arm on Tozawa. However, Neville broke the pin from the outside by snatching Aries' legs, tossed him out of the ring, and stole the pin.

Post-match, Akira Tozawa received a huge pop from the crowd, for which he bowed down in respect.

Result: Neville def. Austin Aries & Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight Championship