WWE Live Event Results Toronto, Canada (3/8/2019): Dean Ambrose loses, top Superstar insults fans

While Ambrose lost, Balor successfully defended against Lashley.

The Raw roster stopped by in Toronto, Canada for a WWE live event that featured many top superstars from the red brand.

Braun Strowman main evented the show by taking on Baron Corbin in a no DQ match while Ronda Rousey, Finn Balor, The Revival, and The Boss 'N' Connection defended their respective titles. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were absent at the house show, however, Dean Ambrose competed and surprisingly lost to one of the top heels from Raw.

The event may have missed some notable names but nonetheless had some big moments that kept the fans invested in the action. Rousey, in particular, cherished her new role as a heel as she vocally insulted the fans during her title defense against Ruby Riott.

So without further adieu, let's get right into the results and highlights from the show:

#1. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Tamina (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

The match that is scheduled to feature at Fastlane kicked off the in-ring action for the night as Banks and Bayley took on Tamina and Jax.

The champions were quite over with the fans in attendance as they successfully defended the titles despite a decent effort put up by the heels.

Result: Sasha Banks & Bayley def. Nia Jax and Tamina to retain the titles

Bayley & Sasha chop Nia & Tamina down to size & retain @ #WWEToronto They are now 7-0 in title defenses. pic.twitter.com/5fVhIiFAir — BayleyMedia (I’m not Bayley) (@BayleyPamBayley) March 9, 2019

#2. Mojo Rawley vs. Tyler Breeze

The forgotten duo of Mojo Rawley and Tyler Breeze took each other on next in what was just a filler match. Rawley picked up the win against the Gorgeous One. The two superstars may not be seen on WWE TV quite often but they have been regulars on the live event circuit.

This was their sixth consecutive meeting since the beginning of February. And Tyler may have even lost a tooth!

Result: Mojo Rawley def. Tyler Breeze

Ok so I think Tyler lost a tooth in this match.... daaaamn #WWEToronto pic.twitter.com/DRexclkEbN — My Villa (@my__villa) March 9, 2019

