WWE Live Event Results: United Center, Chicago (12/29/18)

Simon Cotton FOLLOW ANALYST News 235 // 30 Dec 2018, 23:12 IST

The Architect went to war inside a Steel Cage (Photo Credit: aleksann )

What's the story?

WWE returned to Chicago, Illinois for their annual holiday live event tour and featured the superstars of Monday Night Raw in action while the SmackDown Live roster were taping an episode for next week's broadcast.

In case you didn't know...

The United Center was the venue that hosted the Raw roster's live event - marking the second time the company has returned to the venue since abandoning it for the Allstate Arena after 1994.

The main event of the evening featured Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in a steel cage match for the Intercontinental Championship.

The heart of the matter

The show started with a triple threat match between Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The crowd was solidly behind Balor who ended up emerging victorious after landing the Coup De Grace.

Next on the show was a battle royal to determine who would receive a future opportunity for the Intercontinental Championship that was eventually won by Apollo Crews.

Nia Jax defeated Ember Moon in a singles match. The women's match was followed by Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defending the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Revival and AOP.

The final match before the intermission saw Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya defeat Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. There seemed to be an injury scare or a worked injury during the match, but Bayley seemed to be fine walking out.

Whatever happened with Bayley doesn’t seem serious. They’re jokin around about it & Sasha starts carrying her around #WWEChicago pic.twitter.com/vddD1wXoBI — SLUGS NOT HUGS 👊 (@BayleyPromoWWE) December 30, 2018

Baron Corbin was back following the break and eventually had a match with Bray Wyatt, who has been noticeably absent from WWE television since his tag team with Matt Hardy ended.

Corbin left during the match when he couldn't beat Wyatt, but other wrestlers threw him back into the ring before getting hit with Sister Abigail and losing.

The main event saw Ambrose come out and trash the city, taking shots at the fans and the Chicago Bears before Rollins made his way down to the ring.

Rollins got one of the biggest pops of the night and fought off interference from Corbin, but lost to Ambrose when he kicked him out of the cage.

What's next?

WWE's holiday live event tour will conclude before the end of the year when the Raw and SmackDown rosters host their live events in Buffalo, New York and Tampa, Florida respectively.

The next live events will take place Friday January 4, 2019 with the NXT, Raw and SmackDown roster in action in Florida and Georgia.

