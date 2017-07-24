WWE Live Event Results: Wildwood, New Jersey ( July 22, 2017)

Jinder Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam Opinion 24 Jul 2017, 13:54 IST

John Cena defeated Rusev in the main event

The Superstars of SmackDown Live made their final stop before Battleground in Wildwood, New Jersey. The main event was a singles match between John Cena and Rusev. The United States Championship, the WWE Championship and the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships were defended on the show. Without any further ado, here are the results of the WWE Live Event in Wildwood, New Jersey:

( Disclaimer: This show took place before Battleground; therefore, AJ Styles and The Usos defended their titles)

#1 AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship

Owens and Styles have flattered to deceive in their feud over the United States Championship, but that doesn't mean the action has been lacklustre. The matches have just fallen short of the incredibly high standards we set for these performers.

The Live Event in MSG served to reiterate the notion that anything can happen at a WWE show, but the fans in Wildwood didn't receive anything nearly as memorable. AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens in a standard house show match

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain the United States Championship

#2 Tye Dillinger, Luke Harper & The Hype Bros vs. Aiden English, Erick Rowan & The Ascension

All of these men are stuck in the doldrums, and they have little to no creative direction on television. They were inserted into a meaningless match at this event which had no drama or emotion.

Tye Dillinger, Luke Harper & The Hype Bros defeated Aiden English, Erick Rowan & The Ascension

#3 Chad Gable vs. Konnor

Chad Gable with a new entrance ? #WWEWildwood pic.twitter.com/AtJMiKt1nJ — Mike Baney (@baneytalkswwe) July 23, 2017

Chad Gable is a tremendous worker, and the audience were probably waiting with baited breath when he issued an open challenge. Unfortunately, much to their chagrin, he was confronted by Konnor from the Ascension, who is one-half of the longest-reigning NXT Tag Team Champions in history

The former NCAA stand out made quick work of his foe and appears to be primed for a push. It also appears that Gable might have debuted a new entrance.

Chad Gable defeated Konor

#4 Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura have been working singles matches on the house show circuit, but they were inserted into the WWE Championship picture on this show. However, their attempts to win gold didn't bear fruit as Jinder Mahal retained SmackDown Live's top prize.

Jinder Mahal defeated Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Championship

#5 The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Breezango for the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

Nothing is more symbolic of the change in fortunes that SmackDown Live has endured since the Superstar Shake-up than the fact that Breezango is one of the most compelling acts in the blue brand.

Breeze and Fandango often lose triple threat matches for the Tag Team Championships at Live Events, and their luck didn't change in Wildwood.

The Usos defeated The New Day and Breezango to retain the WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

#6 Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair did amazing at WWE Live Wildwood! The match was great! #WWEWildWood @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/4u4Y0QYc6d — A Lovely RaVeN (@ALovelyRaven) July 23, 2017

This was nothing more than a practice match for WWE Battleground. It was designed to allow the women to run a smooth simulation and iron out any wrinkles before the big match on pay-per-view. However, was that Charlotte Flair Superstars who came away with the victory on this occasion.

Charlotte Flair def. Lana, Tamina, Natalya, and Becky Lynch

#7 John Cena vs. Rusev

At this point, everyone knows what a John Cena Live Event match looks like. The Leader of the Cenation sold for the majority of the bout and secured the victory after a Superman comeback.

John Cena defeated Rusev

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com