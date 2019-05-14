×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Live Results: Aleister Black beats 9-time WWE Champion, Samoa Joe crushes WWE legend (05/13)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
16.00K   //    14 May 2019, 20:23 IST

Daniel Bryan & Rowan had a big night
Daniel Bryan & Rowan had a big night

WWE's incredible Live Event tour in Europe continued in Bournemouth, with most of the SmackDown roster present, while a few RAW superstars made appearances as well. In total, we had around five title matches and an incredible main event.

Here's what went down at Bournemouth!

#8. Finn Balor (c) vs Andrade - Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor doesn't have any contender for the Intercontinental Championship right now except for one man - Andrade. El Idolo took on Finn Balor in the first match of the night and what an opener it was!

As expected, the two veterans tore the house down in an incredible opening match, with Balor getting the upperhand and defeating his new rival.

Finn Balor def. Andrade to retain the Intercontinental Championship

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how their rivalry plays out on television after Money in the Bank. Though they're both participating in the ladder match, neither superstar is expected to walk out with the briefcase.

This will make Andrade the de-facto #1 contender for the Intercontinental title.

#7. The IIconics (c) vs Kairi Sane & Asuka - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

An IIconic tour so far
An IIconic tour so far
Advertisement

The IIconics have been rolling in a wave of momentum ever since becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 35. While Peyton Royce hasn't done too well individually, the team seems to be stronger than ever.

At Bournemouth, they once more took on the newly-formed team of Asuka and Kairi Sane. There's no doubt that the two Japanese sensations pose a major threat to the Women's Tag Team Championships, but on this night, they couldn't get the job done.

It was Royce and Billie Kay who ended up with the win, albeit via underhanded tactics.

The IIconics def. Asuka & Kairi SAne to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Live Event Results Randy Orton Aleister Black WWE Results
Advertisement
WWE Live Event Results: Samoa Joe squashes 14-time champion, 4 RAW vs SmackDown matches
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results (05/10/19): WWE Championship defended, tag team reunites
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Shield gets temporary 3rd member, Commentator wrestles against tag team (05/12/19)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Results: WWE Hall of Famer returns, former World Champion gets buried (05/9) 
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Shield gets an honorary member, UK Championship defended (May 11, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Kofi beats top RAW star, 2 WrestleMania title matches take place (03/29)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Winnipeg, Canada (8/12/18)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Aleister Black teases new gimmick on WWE SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Vancouver, Canada (2/2/2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Live Event Results: Gainesville, Florida (06/08/2018)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us