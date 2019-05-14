WWE Live Results: Aleister Black beats 9-time WWE Champion, Samoa Joe crushes WWE legend (05/13)

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 16.00K // 14 May 2019, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan & Rowan had a big night

WWE's incredible Live Event tour in Europe continued in Bournemouth, with most of the SmackDown roster present, while a few RAW superstars made appearances as well. In total, we had around five title matches and an incredible main event.

Here's what went down at Bournemouth!

#8. Finn Balor (c) vs Andrade - Intercontinental Championship

So glad @FinnBalor was on the show gutted I didn't bump into him in #WWEBournemouth that would of been #2Sweet awesome kickoff to the show vs @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/12H5R69clj — Darren Bryant (@ratedkaos) May 13, 2019

Finn Balor doesn't have any contender for the Intercontinental Championship right now except for one man - Andrade. El Idolo took on Finn Balor in the first match of the night and what an opener it was!

As expected, the two veterans tore the house down in an incredible opening match, with Balor getting the upperhand and defeating his new rival.

Finn Balor def. Andrade to retain the Intercontinental Championship

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how their rivalry plays out on television after Money in the Bank. Though they're both participating in the ladder match, neither superstar is expected to walk out with the briefcase.

This will make Andrade the de-facto #1 contender for the Intercontinental title.

#7. The IIconics (c) vs Kairi Sane & Asuka - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

An IIconic tour so far

Advertisement

The IIconics have been rolling in a wave of momentum ever since becoming WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 35. While Peyton Royce hasn't done too well individually, the team seems to be stronger than ever.

At Bournemouth, they once more took on the newly-formed team of Asuka and Kairi Sane. There's no doubt that the two Japanese sensations pose a major threat to the Women's Tag Team Championships, but on this night, they couldn't get the job done.

It was Royce and Billie Kay who ended up with the win, albeit via underhanded tactics.

The IIconics def. Asuka & Kairi SAne to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

1 / 4 NEXT