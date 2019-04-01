×
WWE Live Results: Elias wrecked by top female star, big RAW vs SmackDown main event (03/31)

Rohit Nath
Feature
2.19K   //    01 Apr 2019, 20:23 IST

WWE Live went to Hershey, PA, and it was as enthralling as ever. It was a dual-branded PPV, so not only did we get to see a couple of WrestleMania match previews, but we also witnessed a RAW vs SmackDown main event. Without any further ado, here's what went down at the live event!

The Usos (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev - SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The relatively new team of Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura got a SmackDown Tag Team title opportunity against reigning tag team kings The Usos. Naturally, the champions had the edge, and while they did struggle, they managed comfortably put away Nakamura and Rusev

The Usos def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

We got a big WrestleMania preview, as Buddy Murphy defended the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Tony Nese. Though Nese is definitely going to try harder at WrestleMania, he was unsuccessful on the night, as Murphy continued his Cruiserweight tile reign.

Buddy Murphy (c) def. Tony Nese to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Finn Balor - Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor took on Bobby Lashley in the second WrestleMania match of the night. It was an Intercontinental title defence, and while Balor came extremely close to winning the Intercontinental title, it ended in a count-out just like the previous time.

Bobby Lashley vs Finn Balor ended in a double count-out

Elias would grace Hershey with his presence, but he was interrupted as usual, by an unlikely name - Becky Lynch. The Man would have her fair share of fun at Elias' expense, as she sang a song of her own.

Elias, being Elias, was relentless even after this, and would appear three times in the live event.

Rohit Nath
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
