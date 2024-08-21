WWE to no longer continue a new love angle for Rhea Ripley? Exploring the reason for potential change

Rhea Ripley was left heartbroken at SummerSlam when she was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio. It was a devastating blow that saw their "love angle" come to an end. Since then, the WWE Universe has been waiting for The Eradicator to find a new love interest. However, one potential angle that the fans want to see explored may no longer be in the books.

This love angle involves Rhea Ripley and Main Event Jey Uso. Prior to the events that unfolded at SummerSlam, WWE hinted at a potential romantic storyline between Ripley and Uso. After all, Jey had even inquired if Mami was single following all the shenanigans that were taking place between her, Dirty Dom, and Liv Morgan.

However, given how things have progressed in the last few weeks, it seems as though WWE has decided not to take things further. Granted, they have had some exchanges on social media, but the angle seems dead, at least on TV. On one hand, Rhea Ripley is now solely focused on taking out The Judgment Day alongside her fellow Terror Twin, Damian Priest, and, on the other, Jey Uso now has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship.

Taking all this into consideration, it seems like WWE has decided to move on from this storyline. That said, you can never say never in pro wrestling, and it could be explored further down the line. But, as of now, it's nothing more than speculation.

Rhea Ripley will team up with Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin

As mentioned earlier, right now, Rhea Ripley is focused on The Judgment Day. Having been unceremoniously dumped by Dominik Mysterio and kicked out of the group, The Eradicator is livid and plans on exacting her revenge. Fortunately, she is not alone in this endeavor, as she shares this burden with Damian Priest.

While they certainly are a terrifying duo, they have a tall task ahead of them. After all, they are just two superstars facing off against a faction of five. Nevertheless, they remain determined, and their first challenge is just around the corner. Together, Ripley and Priest will take on Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin.

It's sure to be an epic clash, as The Terror Twins will likely show no mercy whatsoever. They've got a bone to pick with the entirety of The Judgment Day, and they will be hoping to make Morgan and Mysterio the first two casualties in this war.

