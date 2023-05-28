WWE made big mistake at Night of Champions by not bringing back Hall of Famer

Trish Stratus was able to defeat Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions thanks to the help of Zoey Stark.

It was clear that Stratus was out of her depth in the match and almost lost several times before finding a way out. She used Becky's hair to get out of the Disarm-her before using the ropes following the Manhandle Slam.

It wasn't until Stark interfered and hit the Z360 on Lynch that Stratus was able to follow up with Stratusfaction.

It appears that the two women have now joined forces, but it should have been Lita. Several weeks ago, Lita was attacked backstage by Trish Stratus, and the former Champion then cost her the Tag Team title when she lost to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Lita should have made her WWE return at Night of Champions

Lita hasn't been seen since and has seemingly been written out of the storyline, but after she wrestled in the Middle East last year against Lynch, this would have been the perfect place for The Xteme Diva to make her return.

It's unclear why Zoey Stark is helping Stratus, but Lita could have filled that void and reunited with Stratus, claiming that the two of them have a point to prove.

Instead, Zoey Stark didn't get the desired reaction since many of the WWE Universe are unaware of who she currently is and what role she actually plays in the current storyline.

Lita is expected to make her return at some point in the future since she has a grudge to settle, but WWE seemingly made quite the mistake when they called in Stark instead of the Hall of Famer.

