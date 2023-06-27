WWE made a huge mistake with current champion on RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, Judgment Day member Finn Balor faced NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes in the latter's debut on the red brand. Despite an impressive showing in his first match on the main roster, it seems that WWE has made a mistake with the Champion.

While the 28-year-old star looked ready for the main roster in his match against Balor, considering it was his debut, the NXT Champion should have been protected. If he was protected, it would only have been better for Hayes when he moved to the main roster full-time.

Another mistake WWE made with Carmelo Hayes' debut was the fact that they never promoted his match with Baron Corbin. On Tuesday at NXT Gold Rush week two, Hayes will defend his NXT Championship against Corbin in the main event.

It would have made for great viewing if Corbin had shown up on RAW during Hayes' match. While that did not happen, Hayes' in-ring performance was the only positive. Based on the abilities he displayed, the 28-year-old seems ready for a full-time call-up to the main roster.

Finn Balor had a good outing on RAW ahead of his big match against Seth Rollins

At Money in the Bank, Finn Balor will have a chance at redemption when he faces Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship. If Balor is to perform at his best in the Premium Live Event, it is only obvious for him to be in great shape and practice before he faces The Visionary.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Balor had exactly that when he faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. While Hayes fought a solid battle against the Irish wrestler, Balor's experience proved vital as he won. This match will serve as great practice for the Judgment Day member ahead of Money in the Bank.

For the past few weeks, Balor and Rollins have constantly collided with each other. In fact, the former also launched multiple attacks on the World Heavyweight Champion last week.

With their feud getting intense, it will be interesting to see how the match plays out at Money in the Bank in London.

Cody Rhodes beat Damian Priest on RAW

Like Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, too, had a great outing before he steps into Money in the Bank. After opening RAW with a verbal confrontation against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, The American Nightmare faced Judgment Day member Damian Priest in the main event.

Despite distractions from Dominik and Ripley, Rhodes managed to get a win over Priest. While Damian Priest did try his best, it wasn't enough to get over Rhodes. Enraged by this, Dom again hit Rhodes with a cheap shot and fled.

While Rhodes could not get his revenge on the red brand, at Money in the Bank, he will face Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. It will be interesting to see how this contest unfolds considering Mysterio's treatment of Rhodes in recent times.

