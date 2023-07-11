WWE made a huge mistake with Finn Balor recently at Money in the Bank; this is not the first time 

WWE Superstar Finn Balor challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023 but failed to dethrone the champion. While his loss wasn't a surprise, there was a glaring mistake in the finish -- one that has happened way too often in Balor's big matches.

The build-up to this bout saw The Prince open old wounds from when he was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship after sustaining an injury against Seth Rollins. His title reign ended in less than 24 hours, changing his WWE career forever.

Finn Balor held a grudge against Rollins for laughing in his face before he embarked on a successful run as one of the company's biggest superstars. Seven years later, they were involved in a brutal title feud to set up their massive bout at Money in the Bank.

It was an entertaining match that also saw Damian Priest appear with the Money in the Bank briefcase he had won earlier in the night. Balor was briefly distracted after seeing his fellow Judgment Day member at ringside. Meanwhile, Rollins used the window to recover and won the match in the next minute.

The creative team intended to show Balor's distraction as the reason he lost, but it is too weak to be used for an industry veteran in one of his biggest matches this year. Looking away for a few seconds is barely an event that can completely derail one's momentum in a contest. Balor's loss would have protected him better if it had been a full-blown conversation, a grave mistake fuelled by paranoia, or unintentional sabotage.

WWE wanted to draw attention to the growing conflict between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. In the process, they unintentionally weakened the conclusion to an otherwise flawless match.

The last time Balor competed for the world championship was against Roman Reigns. He brought back his Demon King persona, pushed Reigns to his limit, and then lost because of a broken rope.

Finn Balor didn't need to win the title at the end of the championship matches mentioned above. But he undoubtedly deserved a stronger booking in the loss. But at least this time, the WWE creative team has a genuinely interesting storyline in the works for Balor. Hopefully, the repetition of the age-old mistake in The Prince's booking will make up for itself with a compelling feud.

And there's always faith that Triple H doesn't underestimate Finn Balor as Vince McMahon did for the longest time.

Was The Judgment Day's break-up delayed on WWE RAW?

There was a lot of tension between Finn Balor and Damian Priest, hinting at The Judgment Day's potential implosion. However, the two heels seemingly reconciled on RAW this week.

Rhea Ripley forced Balor and Priest to talk it out, and The Prince took his chance to say that he was not yet done with Seth Rollins. Damian Priest never intended to cash in during the title match at Money in the Bank and agreed to let Balor get his revenge against Rollins first.

Later in the night, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn saved Seth Rollins from a Judgment Day ambush. The champions then combined forces to take on Balor, Priest, and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW. The three Judgment Day members, especially Balor and Priest, worked well together to pin Zayn and win the match for the heel faction.

Both superstars appeared on the same page, allowing the group to pick up a big win over the three top champions on RAW. The recent turn of events is surprising, indicating that all is fine within The Judgment Day. But how long will the peace remain?

Poll : 0 votes