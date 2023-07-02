WWE made a huge mistake with Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, but there could be a way to fix it

Roman Reigns lost The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank and was pinned for the first time on WWE TV in almost four years.

It's been a long few years for Roman Reigns, and it was expected that a member of his family would be the one to finally pin him, but it would have meant so much more if it was in a title match rather than a tag team match.

The issue now is that Reigns looks like he finally has a weakness, but he could take on Jey Uso in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, and it may not result in a title loss since it could be claimed that he can only do it with his brother at his side.

The Bloodline is a messy situation, and Reigns' loss here could lead to him blaming Solo Sikoa or even recruiting new members in order to help him feel like he has support once again.

It was inevitable that Roman Reigns was going to be pinned by a member of The Bloodline

Roman Reigns being pinned by Jey Uso is a full-circle moment since it was Main Event Uso that initially pushed The Bloodline. There were several throwbacks in the match that showed how well he knew Roman and that he could defeat him if it came down to it.

WWE could fix the issues here by allowing Jey Uso to be the one to take the title from Reigns at SummerSlam. If Jimmy Uso is in his corner, there could be a way that he could help if needed, but Reigns will now look vulnerable for the first time in more than three years, which will leave him open to a lot of challengers on SmackDown.

