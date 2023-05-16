WWE could have made major error with World Heavyweight Championship tournament

WWE will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia on May 27, but did the company make a major error along the way?

RAW's Seth "Freakin" Rollins is scheduled to go one-on-one with SmackDown's AJ Styles at Night of Championships to decide who will be the first to hold the company's new title in order to have a full-time champion on Monday nights in the future.

But Rollins wasn't present backstage at RAW this week because he was filming for the new Marvel Studios movie Captain America: New World Order in Atlanta.

According to WRKD Wrestling, while many backstage were happy for Rollins landing a role in the upcoming Marvel film, there is reportedly some hesitancy to put the title on him if these roles in Hollywood were to continue.

Despite this report, that's not the error WWE potentially made with this finals match-up at Night of Champions.

Did WWE make a huge mistake by putting two babyfaces in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals?

While many are excited to see Seth Rollins and AJ Styles face off at Night of Champions for the first time in almost a year, the dynamic might end up causing problems for WWE in the weeks ahead.

Both Rollins and Styles are two of the top babyfaces in the company right now on their respective brands, which might not only cause problems with the crowd reaction during the match but might end up lingering once WWE returns to the States.

It would be wise of the company to tread lightly during Night of Champions to make sure it's an excellent match with a clean finish. It also wouldn't hurt for the loser to graciously accept defeat and raise the winner's hand following the match.

Whoever comes out of Saudi Arabia as the new World Heavyweight Champion, we just hope they are prepared for their crowd reaction to possibly change going forward.

What do you make of an all-babyface final at Night of Champions? Do you think a heel should have been placed in this match to ensure the crowd was firmly behind one person? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

